GENERAL ELECTION RESULTS

Vote totals are final, unofficial until certified by the board of elections.
Nov. 5, 2019
33 of 33 precincts reporting
Registered Voters 24165 – Cards Cast 7221 – 29.88% voter turnout
*******
Local Races
Cardington Village, Mayor-full term, vote for one
Susan A. Peyton 240
Cardington Village, Council-full term, vote for two
Steven Burton 185
Troy Ruehrmund 203
Chesterville Village,Mayor-full term, vote for one
Jerry Bloomfield 28
Craig Weidman 0
Write-in Candidate
Edison Village, Mayor-full term, vote for one
Patricia Feustel 60
Edison Village, Council-full term, vote for two
Sandra Ackerman 33
Christopher B. Kneipp 37
Dawn A. Salisbury 43
Fulton Village, Mayor-full term, vote for one
Michele Bronson 31
Fulton Village, Council-full term, vote for two
Steven S. Fissell 23
Marengo Village, Mayor-full term, vote for one
Robert J. Beck 20
Timothy R. Siegfried 29
Mt. Gilead Village, Mayor-full term, vote for one
Jamie L. Brucker 488
Michael S. Porter 227
Mt. Gilead Village, Council-full term, vote for two
Donna J. Carver 445
Christopher Sherbourne 455
Sparta Village, Mayor-full term, vote for one
Kottia F. Jarvis 15
Sparta Village, Council-full term, vote for two
Stephen Neeld 17
Sparta Village, Clerk/Treasurer full term, vote for one
Jac L. Cooperider 16
Bennington Township, Trustee full term, vote for one
Aric D. Hornsby 141
Steve Lewis 298
Steve Serio 237
Bennington Township, Fiscal Officer-full term, vote for one
Jill R. Hunter 563
Canaan Township, Trustee full term, vote for one
John P. Bayles 180
Canaan Township, Fiscal Officer full term, vote for one
Jill D. Retterer 168
Cardington Township, Trustee full term, vote for one
Doug Heacock 492
CardingtonTownship, Fiscal Officer full term, vote for one
Darla Hardwick 493
Chester Township,Trustee full term, vote for one
D. Lynn Shinaberry 294
Chester Township, Fiscal Officer full term, vote for one
Jenny Benedict 269
Congress Township, Trustee full term, vote for one
Jonathan L. Bosh 339
Steve Underwood 239
Congress Township, Fiscal Officer full term, vote for one
Kindra Pearce 502
Franklin Township, Trustee full term, vote for one
Jim E. Burson 69
Jim Jahn 105
Michael T. Park 88
Daniel L. Sherman 96
Franklin Township,Fiscal Officer full term, vote for one
Faith E. Kunze 308
Gilead Township, Trustee full term, vote for one
Harry W. Arnold 802
Richard C. Mitchell, Jr. 425
Gilead Township, Fiscal Officer full term, vote for one
Richard M. Lyle 1141
Harmony Township, Trustee full term, vote for one
Norman A. Miller 365
HarmonyTownship, FiscalOfficer full term, vote for one
Lily Kerbel 189
John D. Pennington 221
Lincoln Township, Trustee full term,vote for one
Ron Brown 290
Lincoln Township, Fiscal Officer full term, vote for one
Cathy Davis 290
North Bloomfield Township Trustee-full term, vote for one
David V. Miller 234
North Bloomfield Township, Fiscal Officer-full term, vote for one
Kathy Miller 229
Perry Township, Trustee full term, vote for one
Clint Furniss 179
Dean Van Horn 125
Perry Township, Fiscal Officer full term, vote for one
Steve McChesney 250
Peru Township, Trustee full term, vote for one
Art Close 178
Peru Township, Fiscal Officer full term, vote for one
Paul G. Hinkle, Jr. 202
South Bloomfield Township, Trustee full term, vote for one
Charlie Stewart 192
Brady Young 195
South Bloomfield Township, Fiscal Officer-full term, vote for one
Dawn Lloyd 332
Troy Township, Trustee full term, vote for one
Micheal Heston 125
Troy Township, Trustee,unexpired term ending 12/31/21, vote for one
Tim Raney 149
Troy Township Fiscal Officer-full term, vote for one
Gary Eckert 138
Washington Township, Trustee full term, vote for one
Dwain O. Peak 51
Write-in Candidate
Washington Township, Fiscal Officer-full term, vote for one
Scott Snyder 194
Westfield Township, Trustee full term, vote for one
Brian F. Barkley 193
Tuesday Harris 109
Westfield Township, Fiscal Officer full term, vote for one
Jessica Bendle 245
Buckeye Valley Local Member Of Education, full term, vote for two
Amy Dutt 172
Jeffrey White (write-in) 0
Cardington Local Member of Education, full term, vote for three
Matt Clinger 795
Justin Curren 464
Quinn M. Maceyko 623
Sarah A. Struck 689
Fredericktown Local Member Of Education, full term, vote for two
Candice J. Gallagher 1
Todd McClay 1
Highland Local Member Of Education, full term, vote for two
John G. Messmer 1551
William D. Short (write-in) 0
Lexington Local Member Of Education, full term, vote for two
Robert Schuster 93
Keith A. Stoner 75
Mt. Gilead Village Member Of Education, full term, vote for two
Brandie Salisbury 1229
Virgil S. Staley 947
Northmor Local Member Of Education, full term, vote for two
Tim Bachelder 991
Jeffrey E. Whisler 752
River Valley Local Member Of Education, full term, vote for two
Staci Glenn-Short 52
Don Rengert 74
Mid-Ohio Educational Service Center-Richland County
Member of Governing Board, full term, vote for two
William Hope 33
Margaret Prater 60
Douglas Theaker 73
*******
Local Questions and Issues
Morrow County OSU Extension Office
Renewal, programs, 0.5 mill, 5 years
YES 4895 NO 2245
Morrow County EMS-Renewal
medical services & ambulance, 2 mills, 5 years
YES 5088 NO 2059
Morrow County EMS-Additional
medical services & ambulance, 1 mill, 5 years
YES 3653 NO 3461
Big Walnut Joint Fire District-Replacement
and Increase, fire, 2.5 mills, 5 years
YES 656 NO 451
Cardington Township-Renewal-
operating cemeteries, 2.6 mills, 3 years
YES 398 NO 164
Chester Township-Renewal roads, 3.5 mills, 5 years
YES 247 NO 134
Chester Township-Renewal cemeteries, 1.5 mills, 5 years
YES 243 NO 135
Congress Township-Renewal roads, 0.5 mill, 5 years
YES 491 NO 129
Congress Township-Renewal cemeteries, 0.2 mills, 3 years
YES 446 NO 171
Elm Valley Joint Fire District-
Replacement fire, 2.9 mills, 5 years
YES 357 NO 207
First Consolidated Fire District-
Replacement & Increase, fire, 4 mills, continuing
YES 35 NO 69
Perry-Congress Joint Fire District-
Renewal fire, 0.5 mill, 5 years
YES 628 NO 300
Perry Township-Additional
cemeteries, 0.4 mill, 5 years
YES 127 NO 182
Troy Township-Renewal roads, 1.25 mills, 5 years
YES 145 NO 60
Westfield Township-Renewal Roads, 2 mills, 5 years
YES 211 NO 98
Chesterville Village-Replacement
current expenses, 4 mills, 5 years
YES 18 NO 17
Sparta Village-Renewal current expenses, 2 mills, 5 years
YES 16 NO 3
Highland Local School District-
Additional classroom facilities, 0.5 mill, 12 years
YES 1081 NO 1055
Mt. Gilead Village North-Local Option-
The Endzone, wine,mixed beverages and spirituous liquor
YES 154 NO 51
Mt. Gilead Village North-Local Option-
The Endzone, Sunday sales, wine,mixed beverages and spirituous liquor
YES 135 NO 69