GENERAL ELECTION RESULTS

Vote totals are final, unofficial until certified by the board of elections.

Nov. 5, 2019

33 of 33 precincts reporting

Registered Voters 24165 – Cards Cast 7221 – 29.88% voter turnout

*******

Local Races

Cardington Village, Mayor-full term, vote for one

Susan A. Peyton 240

Cardington Village, Council-full term, vote for two

Steven Burton 185

Troy Ruehrmund 203

Chesterville Village,Mayor-full term, vote for one

Jerry Bloomfield 28

Craig Weidman 0

Write-in Candidate

Edison Village, Mayor-full term, vote for one

Patricia Feustel 60

Edison Village, Council-full term, vote for two

Sandra Ackerman 33

Christopher B. Kneipp 37

Dawn A. Salisbury 43

Fulton Village, Mayor-full term, vote for one

Michele Bronson 31

Fulton Village, Council-full term, vote for two

Steven S. Fissell 23

Marengo Village, Mayor-full term, vote for one

Robert J. Beck 20

Timothy R. Siegfried 29

Mt. Gilead Village, Mayor-full term, vote for one

Jamie L. Brucker 488

Michael S. Porter 227

Mt. Gilead Village, Council-full term, vote for two

Donna J. Carver 445

Christopher Sherbourne 455

Sparta Village, Mayor-full term, vote for one

Kottia F. Jarvis 15

Sparta Village, Council-full term, vote for two

Stephen Neeld 17

Sparta Village, Clerk/Treasurer full term, vote for one

Jac L. Cooperider 16

Bennington Township, Trustee full term, vote for one

Aric D. Hornsby 141

Steve Lewis 298

Steve Serio 237

Bennington Township, Fiscal Officer-full term, vote for one

Jill R. Hunter 563

Canaan Township, Trustee full term, vote for one

John P. Bayles 180

Canaan Township, Fiscal Officer full term, vote for one

Jill D. Retterer 168

Cardington Township, Trustee full term, vote for one

Doug Heacock 492

CardingtonTownship, Fiscal Officer full term, vote for one

Darla Hardwick 493

Chester Township,Trustee full term, vote for one

D. Lynn Shinaberry 294

Chester Township, Fiscal Officer full term, vote for one

Jenny Benedict 269

Congress Township, Trustee full term, vote for one

Jonathan L. Bosh 339

Steve Underwood 239

Congress Township, Fiscal Officer full term, vote for one

Kindra Pearce 502

Franklin Township, Trustee full term, vote for one

Jim E. Burson 69

Jim Jahn 105

Michael T. Park 88

Daniel L. Sherman 96

Franklin Township,Fiscal Officer full term, vote for one

Faith E. Kunze 308

Gilead Township, Trustee full term, vote for one

Harry W. Arnold 802

Richard C. Mitchell, Jr. 425

Gilead Township, Fiscal Officer full term, vote for one

Richard M. Lyle 1141

Harmony Township, Trustee full term, vote for one

Norman A. Miller 365

HarmonyTownship, FiscalOfficer full term, vote for one

Lily Kerbel 189

John D. Pennington 221

Lincoln Township, Trustee full term,vote for one

Ron Brown 290

Lincoln Township, Fiscal Officer full term, vote for one

Cathy Davis 290

North Bloomfield Township Trustee-full term, vote for one

David V. Miller 234

North Bloomfield Township, Fiscal Officer-full term, vote for one

Kathy Miller 229

Perry Township, Trustee full term, vote for one

Clint Furniss 179

Dean Van Horn 125

Perry Township, Fiscal Officer full term, vote for one

Steve McChesney 250

Peru Township, Trustee full term, vote for one

Art Close 178

Peru Township, Fiscal Officer full term, vote for one

Paul G. Hinkle, Jr. 202

South Bloomfield Township, Trustee full term, vote for one

Charlie Stewart 192

Brady Young 195

South Bloomfield Township, Fiscal Officer-full term, vote for one

Dawn Lloyd 332

Troy Township, Trustee full term, vote for one

Micheal Heston 125

Troy Township, Trustee,unexpired term ending 12/31/21, vote for one

Tim Raney 149

Troy Township Fiscal Officer-full term, vote for one

Gary Eckert 138

Washington Township, Trustee full term, vote for one

Dwain O. Peak 51

Write-in Candidate

Washington Township, Fiscal Officer-full term, vote for one

Scott Snyder 194

Westfield Township, Trustee full term, vote for one

Brian F. Barkley 193

Tuesday Harris 109

Westfield Township, Fiscal Officer full term, vote for one

Jessica Bendle 245

Buckeye Valley Local Member Of Education, full term, vote for two

Amy Dutt 172

Jeffrey White (write-in) 0

Cardington Local Member of Education, full term, vote for three

Matt Clinger 795

Justin Curren 464

Quinn M. Maceyko 623

Sarah A. Struck 689

Fredericktown Local Member Of Education, full term, vote for two

Candice J. Gallagher 1

Todd McClay 1

Highland Local Member Of Education, full term, vote for two

John G. Messmer 1551

William D. Short (write-in) 0

Lexington Local Member Of Education, full term, vote for two

Robert Schuster 93

Keith A. Stoner 75

Mt. Gilead Village Member Of Education, full term, vote for two

Brandie Salisbury 1229

Virgil S. Staley 947

Northmor Local Member Of Education, full term, vote for two

Tim Bachelder 991

Jeffrey E. Whisler 752

River Valley Local Member Of Education, full term, vote for two

Staci Glenn-Short 52

Don Rengert 74

Mid-Ohio Educational Service Center-Richland County

Member of Governing Board, full term, vote for two

William Hope 33

Margaret Prater 60

Douglas Theaker 73

*******

Local Questions and Issues

Morrow County OSU Extension Office

Renewal, programs, 0.5 mill, 5 years

YES 4895 NO 2245

Morrow County EMS-Renewal

medical services & ambulance, 2 mills, 5 years

YES 5088 NO 2059

Morrow County EMS-Additional

medical services & ambulance, 1 mill, 5 years

YES 3653 NO 3461

Big Walnut Joint Fire District-Replacement

and Increase, fire, 2.5 mills, 5 years

YES 656 NO 451

Cardington Township-Renewal-

operating cemeteries, 2.6 mills, 3 years

YES 398 NO 164

Chester Township-Renewal roads, 3.5 mills, 5 years

YES 247 NO 134

Chester Township-Renewal cemeteries, 1.5 mills, 5 years

YES 243 NO 135

Congress Township-Renewal roads, 0.5 mill, 5 years

YES 491 NO 129

Congress Township-Renewal cemeteries, 0.2 mills, 3 years

YES 446 NO 171

Elm Valley Joint Fire District-

Replacement fire, 2.9 mills, 5 years

YES 357 NO 207

First Consolidated Fire District-

Replacement & Increase, fire, 4 mills, continuing

YES 35 NO 69

Perry-Congress Joint Fire District-

Renewal fire, 0.5 mill, 5 years

YES 628 NO 300

Perry Township-Additional

cemeteries, 0.4 mill, 5 years

YES 127 NO 182

Troy Township-Renewal roads, 1.25 mills, 5 years

YES 145 NO 60

Westfield Township-Renewal Roads, 2 mills, 5 years

YES 211 NO 98

Chesterville Village-Replacement

current expenses, 4 mills, 5 years

YES 18 NO 17

Sparta Village-Renewal current expenses, 2 mills, 5 years

YES 16 NO 3

Highland Local School District-

Additional classroom facilities, 0.5 mill, 12 years

YES 1081 NO 1055

Mt. Gilead Village North-Local Option-

The Endzone, wine,mixed beverages and spirituous liquor

YES 154 NO 51

Mt. Gilead Village North-Local Option-

The Endzone, Sunday sales, wine,mixed beverages and spirituous liquor

YES 135 NO 69