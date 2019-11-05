Senior Center Choir, Gleaners salute veterans

MOUNT GILEAD —Veterans with their spouses, family and friends filled Seniors on Center last Saturday for a program planned by Chester Arbor Gleaners.

Following refreshments and a social time, Ken Barnett performed a light-hearted program with skits from the TV performer Red Skelton. Some crowd favorites were Clem Kadiddlehopper, Gertrude and Heathcliff seagulls and Freddie the Freeloader.

The Senior Center Choir sang a medley of patriotic tunes and finished with the entire crowd gathering in a circle to sing “God Bless America.”

The program finished on a serious and thoughtful note as six veterans shared their experience in the service. Frank Pierce spoke with emotion as he recalled some of the worst experiences he had as a tank driver in the Korean War. He wiped a tear from his eye as he told about comrades who were killed in battle.

Pierce was followed by Mark Peterson who spoke about his war experience in Iraq. Erick Felt talked about his service in Vietnam. Bruce Fissell, who was stationed in Europe during the Korean conflict, spoke about the importance of keeping patriotism alive and understanding the experiences of those who serve. Allen Stojkovic recalled the year he spent in Vietnam and Shane Eaton told about his experience more recently in the service.

“The flag flies because of the breath of every soldier,” said Eaton, who said those words from his commanding officer took him through many tough situations in the service.

Gleaner Rosemary Levings said they will give special goody bags to veterans who are shut-ins and at rest homes in Morrow County. She thanked Kroger and Drug Mart for providing items for the bags that were made from patriotic pillowcases.

The program and activities were planned by the committee with Rosemary Levings as chairman, Janet Bedwell, Becky Kilgour, June Hawk, Patty McAvoy, Pat Maxwell, Marilyn Short, Julie Wick, Rita Barton, Chris Wolford and Jean Smith.

Korean War veteran Frank Pierce recalls some of the worst days in battle. Ken Barnett portrays Red Skelton in a skit with seagulls Gertrude and Heathcliff. Senior Center Choir sang a medley of patriotic tunes. Back row from left: Marie Christiano, Lonnie Stakey, June Hawk, Roxie Fry, Bonnie Galleher and Lee Felt. In front: Dorothy Burggraf, Gary Gandee, Marilyn Sipes, Pat Maxwell, Janet Bedwell, Deb Noll and Dick Noll. Pianist is Linda Ruehrmund. Alberta Stojkovic | The Sentinel