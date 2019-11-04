Village plans Veterans Day celebration Nov. 11

MOUNT GILEAD — Veterans Day will be observed here on the 11th month, 11th day and 11th hour.

Beginning at 10:45 a.m., Monday, Nov. 11, the welcome and invocation will be given; wreaths will be placed at the Victory Shaft by Commanders and Officers of local Veterans Organizations and their Auxiliaries; followed by music selections including the National Anthem.

A rifle salute and playing of Taps will conclude the ceremony at 11 a.m.

The welcome and invocation will be delivered by Ric Lyle. Rick is a retired Chief MSgt., having served 33 years in the U.S. Air Force and is a veteran of the Afghanistan War on Terror.

Placing wreaths for this year’s ceremony will be Steve Montell, Commander and Robert Wyeth, Auxiliary President of the V.F.W. Nelson E. Campbell, Jr. Post 8054, Mount Gilead; Don Broadwater, Commander and Teresa Bowman, Auxiliary President of the AMVETS Post 87, Mount Gilead. Music selections, the National Anthem and Taps will be by the Mt. Gilead High School Band, Ross Runyan, Director.

The Honor Guard and Firing Squad will consist of Morrow County Members of the Nelson E. Campbell, Jr. V.F.W. Post 8054 and the AMVETS Post 87, commanded by Daniel L. Fricke, Coordinator for the 2019 Veterans Day Ceremony. Members are Fricke, Tom Graham, Harlan Park, Bill Mills, Frank Moore, Steve Montell, Richard Braddock, Matthew Casler, Gary Dilsaver, Mike McKinney, Jerry Jagger, Sam Beal, Al Forry, Brenda Harden, Gary Baker, Chad Remy, Don Broadwater, Sam Reeve, David Broadwater and Don Broadwater, Jr.

Organizers thanked the Mount Gilead Police Department for traffic control and the Mount Gilead Public Library for supplying the sound system.