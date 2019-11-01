‘Quest for COOL libraries’ happening

Cardington Public Library, Mount Gilead Public Library and Selover Public Library in Chesterville are excited about the “Quest for COOL Libraries. The kick off began on Friday, Nov. 1 and continues through Jan. 10.

You can start your quest at any of the COOL libraries.

Get you program passport and a map. Whenever you check out an item at a different library, get your passport stamped. If you visit 3 libraries in you your geographical area, you qualify for a raffle ticket in the local drawing.

If you also visit 2 libraries outside your geographical area and check out at least one item at each library, you qualify for a ticket in the grand prize drawing. All COOL library items can be returned to any COOL library.

Participating COOL Libraries, (Consortium of Ohio Libraries) include:

Bucyrus Public Library; Cardington-Lincoln Public Library; Community Library (Sunbury); Galion Public Library; Marvin Memorial Public Library (Shelby); Mount Gilead Public Library; Selover Public Library (Chesterville);

Wornstaff Public Library (Ashley); Arcanum Public Library; Blanchester Public Library; J.R. Clarke Public Library (Covington); Wilmington Public Library; Worch Memorial Public Library (Versailles).

This event will take you across Ohio to check out books from any of the COOL libraries. All books checked out can be returned to any of the COOL libraries. Prize drawings will be announced on Jan. 16.