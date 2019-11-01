COMMUNITY CALENDAR

Events

Though Nov. 23

Holiday Food Drive, Morrow County Sheriff’s Office, 101 Home Road, Mount Gilead. The 12th annual event benefits a food bank in Morrow County. Bring a non-perishable food item to the office during the month of November. Items can be dropped off 24 hours a day, 7 days a week. Any questions call 419-947-4845 or email: pfox@morrowcountysheriff.org.

Nov. 8

Main Street Mount Vernon will host the fall Ladies’ Night, in downtown Mount Vernon, 5-8 p.m. This adult-only event will feature downtown businesses, restaurants, galleries and more. For information visit mainstreetmountvernon.com.

Nov. 9

Sacred Hearts Parish Holiday Bazaar at Handlebar Ranch, 6695 County Road 76, Mount Gilead, 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Food, baked goods, Chinese baskets, quilt raffles and door prizes. Live Music with Mary Miller at 11:30 a.m. Live auction with John Hinton at 12:30 p.m.

Knights of Columbus all-you-can-eat pancake breakfast. Sacred Hearts Church, Cardington. 7-10 a.m. This month’s proceeds donated to Morrow County Veterans Flag Fund.

A 5K Run/Walk to benefit military veterans who are suffering from Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder. The event, which also includes a One Mile Walk option, starts at 8 a.m. at the Tri-Rivers Career Center, 2222 Marion-Mount Gilead Road, and ends at the Ashley HomeStore, which sponsors the event.

Nov. 11

Veterans Day, 10 a.m., east side of courthouse, memorial brick dedication, speaker Frank Hickman; 11 a.m. program on the square.

VFW Post 8054, noon, free lunch for veterans and their families; Honor Guard members served first.

Cardington American Legion Post 97, social hour and dinner, 5 p.m. with honor program and meeting at 8 p.m.

Nov. 12

Meet and Greet with Melissa Ackison, Republican candidate for Ohio Senate. Doors open 6:30 p.m.; speech and question-and-answer session 7 p.m. 619 W. Marion Road, Mount Gilead. The event is open to the public.

Nov. 18

The Tomorrow Center Board of Directors meeting, 4:30 p.m. in the conference room of the Cardington Lincoln Intermediate Building, 3700 County Road 168 Cardington. Citizens are welcome to attend.

Nov. 19

Seniors on Center will be hosting a meeting at 1 p.m. to discuss upcoming trips for 2020. A bus trip is scheduled for Nashville in May. They will be taking reservations at the meeting. Light refreshments will be served at 41 W. Center St., Mount Gilead.

Nov. 23

Galion Booster Club annual craft show, 9 a.m.-4 p.m., cost $5 per person. Free admission. Food available; visit from Santa Claus. Seventy-five crafters; unique items. Questions, visit booster.club44833@gmail.com.

American Red Cross blood drives

Monday Nov. 11. Trinity UMC. 75 E. High St., Mount Gilead. Noon-6 p.m.

Saturday Nov. 16. St. John’s Lutheran Church. 6808 State Route 314, Shauck. 9 a.m.-3 p.m.

Saturday Nov. 16. AmVets Post #87. 7825 State Route 61, Mount Gilead. 8 a.m.-2 p.m.

Meetings

Alcoholics Anonymous

Meetings are Monday, Wednesday, Friday, noon to 1 p.m., 920 Meadows Drive, Mount Gilead.

TOPS

Take Off Pounds Sensibly meets every Monday evening at Trinity United Methodist Church, 75 E. High St. Use Center Street entrance. Weigh in time is from 4:30 to 5:15 and meeting is at 5:30 p.m.

