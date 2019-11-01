New Edison stop signs slow traffic

EDISON — The new stop sign are serving their purpose well, according to Edison Fiscal Officer Bruce Seaburn.

“The response of drivers has been real good,” said Seaburn. “You can tell they are a little surprised to see those signs, but they are stopping.”

The Edison Council board decided last summer to put up stop signs at the intersections of Williams and Boundary, Broadway and Boundary and State Street and Boundary streets as a way to slow traffic.

Their concern was children walking home from school and pedestrians crossing the street while traffic was speeding through the village.

A car stops at the new Stop sign at Boundary and Williams streets near the Post Office in Edison.