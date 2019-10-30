Chester Arbor members attend conference

SANDUSKY — Eleven members of Chester Arbor attended the 59th biennial convention (and the 125th birthday celebration) of the Gleaner Life Insurance Society) held at Kalahari Resort and Convention Center.

Representing the Arbor at the three-day event were Linda Ruehrmund, Hazel Miller, Pat Maxwell, Gary Gandee, Mike Reynolds, Darrell and Rosemary Levings, Cody and Janet Bedwell and Dick and Deb Noll.

Janet Bedwell was awarded a certificate from President Kevin Marti for the dedication the Arbor has had in impacting local communities.

Ruehrmund served as chaplain on the Supreme Arbor during the award ceremony. Each of the 69 Arbors brought a tote filled with requested items to be shared by charities in three counties. In addition, funds raised from the silent and Chinese auctions were donated to that cause.

Earlier, there were 40 members and three guests present at the Arbor monthly meeting when the Nov. 2 IMPACT for the area veterans was discussed. All veterans in the area are invited to come to the Seniors on Center at 2 pm for a special salute for their service. RSVPs need to be made to Rosemary Levings at 419-560-1273.

Monetary support was approved for the food pantries, the omelet breakfast foster kids program, the Red Cross Pillowcase project and senior citizen Christmas gifts through the Job and Family Services.

A discussion was also held on the IMPACT activities for 2020, plus some ideas for the outreach next year.

The next meeting will be a planning session to be held at 6 p.m. on Nov. 12 at the Edison Baptist Church Community building. For details call 419-864-7520 or 419-565-2887.

Janet Bedwell accepts a certificate from Gleaner president Kevin Marti recognizing the dedication of Chester Arbor in impacting local communities. https://www.morrowcountysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/29/2019/10/web1_Bedwell-and-president-Kevin-Marti.jpg Janet Bedwell accepts a certificate from Gleaner president Kevin Marti recognizing the dedication of Chester Arbor in impacting local communities. Courtesy Photo These members were present at the 59th biennial convention of Gleaners Life Insurance Society held in Sandusky. Back row, from left: Linda Ruehrmund, Hazel Miller, Deb Noll, Pat Maxwell, Darrell Levings, Cody Bedwell and Mike Reynolds. Front row: Dick Noll, Gary Gandee, Rosemary Levings and Janet Bedwell. https://www.morrowcountysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/29/2019/10/web1_Gleaners-at-59th-convention.jpg These members were present at the 59th biennial convention of Gleaners Life Insurance Society held in Sandusky. Back row, from left: Linda Ruehrmund, Hazel Miller, Deb Noll, Pat Maxwell, Darrell Levings, Cody Bedwell and Mike Reynolds. Front row: Dick Noll, Gary Gandee, Rosemary Levings and Janet Bedwell. Courtesy Photo