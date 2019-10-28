Chamber recognizes business success

MARENGO — The Morrow County Chamber of Commerce and Visitors Bureau held their annual dinner Wednesday, Oct. 23 with a Chamber Feud. It is easy to take our local businesses for granted, but it is important to remember what they do for our local economic sustainability and for our communities.

The annual business meeting and dinner had over 120 guests in attendance. As part of the evening, the chamber presented their inaugural chambers awards to the following businesses and individuals. These awards are member driven, nominated by members and selected by a committee consisting of chamber members at large.

Small Business of The Year was awarded to Century 21 Gold Standard and the Large Business of the Year was awarded to Cardington Yutaka Technologies. Both awards are presented to a Morrow County Chamber member business, showing an exceptional contribution to the community and/or its industry; and has a reputation for integrity and fair business practice.

Century 21 Gold Standard was recognized for their leadership presence in our county and for continually set the bar high when it comes to community support and participation. Cardington Yutaka Technologies was selected for their effort to continually support local community events. Additionally, they provide scholarships each year to all of the Morrow County schools; are the largest sponsor of the Morrow County United Way, and support the 4-H activities in the county with the purchase of $30,000 worth of animals at the fair yearly. They support local non-profits both financially and with manpower during the Week of Service in June.

Quality of Life Award was awarded to Lindsay Grimm, Morrow County Recycling/Keep Morrow County Beautiful. This award recognizes the special nature of our social service cultural and other charitable efforts. The award was presented to a non-profit chamber member organization whose work has enriched the lives of Morrow County residents. Morrow County Recycling /Keep Morrow County Beautiful strives to provide a positive environment for all County residents.

They lead by example to implement sound sustainable practices and being good environmental stewards, demonstrate an exceptional contribution to the community and have a strong reputation for integrity and fair business. Their efforts provide enrichment to all Morrow County residents.

Chamber Member of the Year was awarded to Mike Schnell with WVXG 95.1 Schnell was recognized for his unique contribution to the community. His tireless effort to promote local businesses on and off the air, volunteering his time at community events and exceeds normal volunteer expectations. He has become a great friend of not only the Chamber, but to the Morrow County community.

The evening included both live and silent auctions, a competitive game of Family Feud by the event’s sponsors Cardington Yutaka, Morrow County Hospital, Gompf Funeral Service and Consolidated Cooperative.

The following businesses were recognized for the milestone service years:

5 Years of Service – Opening year 2014

Dry Patrol of Central Ohio, ECO Center, TS Sales LLC/Top Shot Ammunition.

10 Years of Service – Opening year 2009

Anchor Preservations, Inc., Angels Home Care, LLC, Heartland Promotional Products, Integrated Financial Network, Ohio Central Bible College.

15 Years of Service – Opening year 2004

Classic Rock WVXG 95X, Expolinc Corporation, REMAX Genesis.

20 Years of Service – Opening year 1999

Bennington Glen Nursing & Rehab Center, FCBank, a Division of CNB Bank, Morrow County Area Transit,

Ohio Heartland Community Action.

25 Years of Service – Opening year 1994

Community Tax Service LLC, Heartland County Resort, James Madison Insurance-Julie Stake, Mary Kay Cosmetics -Julie Wick, Southern Title of Ohio, Ltd.

30 Years of Service – Opening Year 1989

First Knox National Bank.

35 Years of Service – Opening Year 1984

Morrow Telephone & Security, Inc.

45 Years of Service – Opening year 1974

Candlewood Lake Association, Inc., Delco Water Company, Inc. Helpline of Delaware & Morrow Counties , Seniors On Center.

55 Years of Service – Opening year 1964

Maceyko Tax, Inc.

70 Years of Service – Opening year 1949

Gompf Funeral Services, Mount Gilead State Park.

95 Years of Service – Opening year 1924

UIS Insurance & Investments.

100 Years of Service – Opening year 1919

OSU Extension Morrow County.

“We work, live and play in such a supportive, hard-working community working hand-in-hand with our local businesses, government, community organizations, we are very grateful for the opportunity to serve the county through the Chamber of Commerce,” said Shelley Planey, Chamber of Commerce Executive Director.

