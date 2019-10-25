COMMUNITY CALENDAR

Events

Oct. 31

Johnsville Trick or Treat. 6-7:30 p.m.

Edison Trick or Treat. 5-6 p.m.

Nov. 2

Sparta Trick or Treat. 5-6:30 p.m.

Gleaners of Chester Arbor Veterans Day celebration, 2-4 p.m. at the Seniors on Center, 41 W. Center St., Mount Gilead. Veterans of Morrow and Marion County are invited. Ken Barnett will portray Red Skelton and the Seniors on Center Choir will sing. Refreshments will be served. RSVP to Rosemary Levings at 419-560-1273.

Nov. 3

Headwaters Outdoor Education Center, Make It-Take It workshop, 2-4 p.m. Holiday items will be made from natural and recycled materials. Families are welcome and donations will be accepted.

Nov. 5

Marengo Seniors breakfast meeting at the Legacy Restaurant, 9 a.m. Call 419-253-0727 with questions.

Nov. 8

Main Street Mount Vernon will host the fall Ladies’ Night, in downtown Mount Vernon, 5-8 p.m. This adult-only event will feature downtown businesses, restaurants, galleries, and more. For information visit mainstreetmountvernon.com.

Nov. 9

Sacred Hearts Parish Holiday Bazaar at Handlebar Ranch, 6695 County Road 76, Mount Gilead, 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Food, baked goods, Chinese baskets, quilt raffles and door prizes. Live Music with Mary Miller at 11:30 a.m. Live auction with John Hinton at 12:30 p.m.

Nov. 19

Seniors on Center will be hosting a meeting at 1 p.m. to discuss upcoming trips for 2020. A bus trip is scheduled for Nashville in May. They will be taking reservations at the meeting. Light refreshments will be served at 41 W. Center St., Mount Gilead.

Nov. 23

Galion Booster Club annual craft show, 9 a.m.-4 p.m., cost $5 per person. Free admission. Food available; visit from Santa Claus. Seventy-five crafters; unique items. Questions, visit booster.club44833@gmail.com.

Meetings

Alcoholics Anonymous

Meetings are Monday, Wednesday, Friday, noon to 1 p.m., 920 Meadows Drive, Mount Gilead.

TOPS

Take Off Pounds Sensibly meets every Monday evening at Trinity United Methodist Church, 75 E. High St. Use Center Street entrance. Weigh in time is from 4:30 to 5:15 and meeting is at 5:30 p.m.

https://www.morrowcountysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/29/2019/10/web1_calendar-4.jpg

To submit items for the Community Calendar email them to mcsnews@aimmediamidwest.com. Deadline is 4 p.m. Friday to appear in the following week’s edition.

To submit items for the Community Calendar email them to mcsnews@aimmediamidwest.com. Deadline is 4 p.m. Friday to appear in the following week’s edition.