Red Cross visits C-L third graders

Cardington-Lincoln third grade students were taught preparations for a disaster when Morrow County Red Cross trained volunteers Nancy Foos and Rita Barton provided the instruction during a recent visit to the school.

The students learned what to do if a flood, tornado, fire or an evacuation happened and then what procedures to follow. The volunteers stressed the need to take items of importance to them such as clothing and medicines and they were told that a pillowcase was an excellent place in which to carry necessary items. Each student was given a personalized pillow case.

Chester Arbor of Gleaners Life Insurance Society provided items to put in their pillowcases that included flashlights, soap, washcloths, pencil, paper, tissues and a snack.

The Red Cross gave every student the opportunity to complete a post card request to have a smoke alarm installed free by local volunteers.

Teachers of these third grade classes are Dawn Ruehrmund, Cindy Eyman, Janet Sedlacek and Morgan Gompf.