Re-paving of State Route 529 progressing

CARDINGTON — Village Manager Danny Wood reported that re-paving of State Route 529 within the village limits by the Ohio Department of Transportation continues on schedule.

The repair work is slated to be completed by the end of this week. Work includes removing some of the brick layer and replacing it with either concrete or asphalt depending on the type of repair.

Repairs ranged from a depth of 4 1/2 to 8 and 1/2 inches. He said it is hoped that the grinder could be brought in next week and paving should start immediately after.

In other matters:

• Wood said the water plant upgrade continues on schedule with two of the original five iron filters removed. This should be done by April, he said.

• The new shelter house in Maxwell Park is almost complete, he noted.

• Council approved an amended resolution accepting the recommendation of the village administrator to accept the revised bid from Converse Electric for the electrical upgrade on the Maxwell Park Shelter House.

This became necessary when there was a need to relocate the shelter house structure and additional material costs increased the electrical expenses to the new shelter house that was not included in the original approved contract.

• After a public hearing, council approved the first reading of an ordinance approving the recommendation of the Planning and Zoning Commission to temporarily rezone 1.58 acres on West Williams Street from existing residential to general business district. This rezoning will be effective as long as the resident continues in business.

• Fiscal Officer Deb Fry said the the income tax revenues are “quite a bit less” than those of last year, this being the second from the lowest collections in the past six years for the month of October.

• Council approved payment of bills totaling $46,223.99.

• Council will meet next on Nov. 4.