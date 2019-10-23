Two inducted at Gilead Christian

Gilead Christian School inducted, junior Hannah Caldwell and senior Zachary Zader into the Ohio Scholars’ Association on Oct. 15. The Ohio Scholars’ Association is a group of Ohio high schools that banded together to form an academic honor society. For students to become members of OSA, they must maintain a 3.3 or greater GPA, perform 25 hours or more of community service and express leadership skills in their academic or extracurricular career.

Courtesy Photo