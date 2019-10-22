Local Red Cross volunteers honored

Three Morrow County American Red Cross Volunteers were recognized for their outstanding services to the Community by the North Central Ohio Chapter of the American Red Cross.

At their recent Recognition Awards Dinner, Dwight McFarland, Cardington was recognized as the Outstanding Volunteer in Humanitarian, Disaster Services and Service to the Armed Forces Division. He has served tirelessly for over 40 years as a First Aid/CPR instructor, disaster responder including his management of the Cardington tornado.

He has traveled at a moments’ notice to set up a Canteen for first responders and victims of disasters. He is a fixture at each Cardington Blood Drive, making everyone feel comfortable and their contribution valued. Many Morrow County area residents have benefited by having Dwight install free smoke alarms. He is a longtime member of the Morrow County Leadership Council of the American Red Cross and always the first to lend a hand to anyone in need.

Mary and Rod Damico, Candlewood Lake, were recognized as the Chapter’s Outstanding Bio-Medical Volunteers. They have enthusiastically served as Bloodmobile Ambassadors that are held at Morrow County Hospital and Candlewood Lake.

They also serve as Blood Transport volunteers ensuring the blood donations get to their destinations in a timely manner. Mary and Rod serve as Disaster Responders with Mary serving as the Morrow County Disaster Coordinator.

Shown with Rod and Mary Damico, and Dwight McFarland is Roger Barton, Central Ohio American Red Cross Board Chairman. They were recognized for volunteers with the American Red Cross.