Staley receives Ohio AgriBusiness award

Karie Staley, of Mount Gilead, has been named as one of three recipients of the Ohio AgriBusiness Association’s 2020 Industry Excellence Awards.

The three will be recognized at the 2020 OABA Industry Conference on January 30, 2020. Winners will receive a plaque and $1,000 cash award sponsored by ABIS/J.H. Ward Agency

OABA has a distinguished history of serving the agricultural industry and its members through advocacy, policy leadership and educational programs.

The Industry Excellence Awards honor excellence, professionalism, and achievement among OABA member companies and their employees and there by encourage that same excellence in others.

“It’s a great honor to recognize outstanding individuals in our industry,” said Chris Henney, OABA president and CEO. “These leaders set a high standard that agribusiness employees across all levels should aspire to achieve.”

The Achievement as an Emerging Leader Award, presented to Staley, is awarded to an individual who represents the spirit of leadership as a growing agribusiness professional. Leadership is often difficult to define in everyday business activities, but it remains an important ability to cultivate.

Staley, a native of Waldo, was recently promoted Branch Manger of Central Oho Farmers Co-Op’s Mount Gilead facility where she now oversees all aspects of the facility’s operations, expanding her role and responsibilities after more than 20 years on COFC’s agronomy staff. She continually demonstrates a servant leader approach, putting the needs of the organization, her employees and customers above her own.”

“The primary thing that makes Karie stand out is her relationship with the customers, “ said Scott Crowder, president and CEO of Central Ohio Farmers Co-Op. “The way they trust her, they know that the guidance she’s going to give them will make them successful and that’s what we’re all about, making our members and farmers successful.”

Staley, is a graduate of River Valley High School and of the Ohio State University College of Agriculture. She and her husband, Craig, have three daughters.

“It’s an honor to receive this award,” she said.

