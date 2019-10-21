Village razes garage; plans to remove blighted structures

MOUNT GILEAD — The village has razed a dilapidated garage it owns at 325 Douglas St.

This is the start of eliminating any blight on village-owned property, village administrator Derek Allen reported to Village Council Monday night.

Allen also said the old sewer plant also needs to be torn down.

“We want to work on these before we begin code enforcement (to residents), so we are not hypocritical,” he said.

Looking ahead, Allen said the village needs to begin replacing some infrastructure and doing more preventive maintenance.

After just a couple of months on the, job Allen said his staff is working well and is made up of a lot of “quality people.”

In other business:

• Council authorized Allen to spend up to $9,500 on the purchase of a utility task vehicle, with a snow plow.

• It also approved the police department to spend $8,800 to convert its SUV to a K9 vehicle, including radar. The 2010 Crown Victoria is being taken out of use due to high mileage and mechanical issues.

• A planning commission meting regarding final approval of the KOA campground at the former Pine Lakes Golf Club is set for 7 p.m. on Thursday, Nov. 7.

• American Leak Detection Mid-Ohio inspected the village pool on Oct. 9 and provided a report.

• The 2-12 compactor truck sold at auction for $28,500, after commission. The money was deposited in the trash equipment reserve fund for the purchase of the next truck.

• The preliminary 2020 budget has been sent to the finance committee.

• Leaf collection has started and will continue until they have been picked up.

• Staff cleaned the sludge digester tank at the wastewater treatment plant and pumped it over to the sludge drying beds, Allen said.

• The Capitol Theatre will show a video of the recent Victory Shaft Centennial re-enactment and parade on Dec. 4, the actual date of the monument being erected. Show time is 7 p.m. Admission is free.