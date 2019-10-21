Quilt Show is a perennial favorite

MOUNT GILEAD — Morrow County Quilting Guild members estimate that 300 or more visitors attended the biennial quilt show the first weekend of October.

“Glorious, amazing and awesome” were words heard frequently as visitors viewed the 300 quilts on display by 50 members of the guild at Park Avenue School gym in Mount Gilead.

“I am in awe of the work they do,” said Mount Gilead resident Marilyn Turner as she went from row to row among the hanging quilts.

A favorite activity that is held at every show is the “Bed Turning.” In the “Turning” a dozen quilts are laid out on a bed and are “turned down” one by one as the special story or history of each quilt is told.

Visitors and quilters especially admired the quilt from the family of Ann Sweeney that was made up of 14,000 half inch pieces in 400 blocks. There were many comments about the excellent condition of the quilt that was more than 70 years old.

Another quilt that drew ooh’s and aah’s was the quilt made by Luane Campbell for an adopted Chinese student. It held memory pieces from school and her life in Mount Gilead.

The Distinguished Quilter for the 2019 show was Kathy Friend. Both Kathy and her husband John passed away in 2018. The guild honored her saying “Kathy was mentor, teacher, quilt show planner, retreat organizer and dear, generous friend.”

Guild Vice President Julie Blankenship reported on the Viewer’s Choice winners in 13 categories. They were chosen by 146 who cast ballots at the show.

In the Bed Quilt-hand quilted first, Dianne Connell and second Marcella Garverick; in Bed Quilt-machine quilted first, Trudy Oliver and second Ann Sweeney; Lap Quilt-hand quilted first, Penny Blatti and second, Marcella Garverick; Lap Quilt Machine quilted first, Bridget Sutton and tie for second, Margaret Sterry and Carol Williams; Crib Quilt first, Suzanne Beck and second, Luane Campbell; Wall Hanging first, Suzanne Beck and second, Kristin Crump.

Other Viewer’s Choice awards went to: Applique Quilt, single entry Barb Evans; Mixed technique Quilt first, Robin Jordan, second, Jean Keller; Miniature Quilt first, Carol Williams, and second, Sandy Lyman; Antique Quilt first, Kristin Crump and tied for second, Judy Rollenhagen and Julie Blankenship; Person Item first, Dorothy Houpt and second, Trudy Oliver; Home Décor first, Ann Sweeney and second, JoAnne Hamblin; Scrappy Quilt first, Robin Jordan and tied for second, Sandy Lyman and Sheryl Bailey.

Guild projects in 15 categories were also on display at the show and they received “Best of Show” ribbons chosen by the awards committee.

The quilt show raffle for an exquisite quilt in a fall theme was won by Stacey L. Beck. Quilt Guild member Cheryl Jason noted that Beck is a quilter, a criminal defense attorney and retired from the U.S. Army.

The charities supported by the show this year include: Hospice of Morrow County, Inc., Morrow County Honor Flight Veterans and donations to Park Avenue Elementary School and First Presbyterian Church for the use of their facilities.

