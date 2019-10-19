Backwood Bandits put on a show for retired teachers

MOUNT GILEAD — Miss Pat’s Backwood Bandits entertained when the Morrow County Retired Teachers met for lunch at Trinity UM church on Oct 7.

Organized and led by MCRTA president and Tomorrow Center volunteer Pat Maxwell, the band is made up of Tomorrow Center students, staff members, and volunteers. Courtney Reese played the auto harp; Taylor Snay , baritone ukulele; Elizabeth Rosenberger, baritone ukulele; Derek Snay, baritone ukulele; Courtney Walker (guidance counselor at the Tomorrow Center),soprano ukulele; Pat Maxwell , mountain dulcimer; John Tennant, harmonica; Preston Barr, wooden spoons and wheezer; and Susie Sexton (volunteer coordinator at the Tomorrow Center), wash tub bass..

Audience participation was encouraged by playing additional instruments and by singing along. This was the group’s initial public performance.

During the business meeting, Maxwell reported on the recent leadership conference during which emphasis was placed on building relationships with local schools. Pat Rinehart asked for a co-chair and assistance in planning a Retirement Seminar.

Legislative chair Lindsey Kohlenburg urged updating voter registration and early voting. Bonnie Hildebrand said applications are being received for the Teacher Grants being offered by MCRTA. Phylis Miller thanked the members who helped host at the Log house at the county fair.

Announcements included: Executive board meeting, Oct 28,10:30 a.m. Edison UM Church; Annual book cleaning and potluck, Pat Maxwell’s house, Nov 7, 9:30 a.m.; Christmas luncheon, Dec 2, Noon, Trinity UM Church.