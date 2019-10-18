COMMUNITY CALENDAR

Events

Oct. 23

Edison United Methodist Church Steak Supper, 4:30-6;30 p.m. The dinner includes: Baked steak, mashed potatoes, green beans, salads, pie and cake and drinks. Adults $9 and children $4. The church is handicap-accessible with an elevator on the north side of the church, 333 Boundary St., Edison.

Oct. 26

First Presbyterian Church, 55 N. Cherry St., is hosting a Fourth Saturday Breakfast. The menu will be made-to-order omelets, hash browns and toast. The cost is $6 for adults and $3 for children. This month’s proceeds will be donated to area food pantries.

Third annual Trick or Treat on Center Street, free. Hosted by Seniors on Center, 41 W. Center St., Mount Gilead. 3:30 – 5 p.m. Rain or shine. Hotdogs and snacks while they last. Candy galore. Games and activities for kids. Costume contest – judging at 4:30. Music. Sponsored by AMVETS Post 87; Hospice of Morrow County, Inc.; Morrow Family Health Center; Mount Gilead Public Library; Seniors on Center; VFW Post 8054, and Woodside Village Care Center.

Drug takeback, Kroger parking lot, 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Turn in unused or outdated medication for safe disposal. Remove all labels before arrival.

The Morrow County Genealogical Society monthly meeting, the Mount Gilead Public Library Annex, 35 E. High St., 2 p.m. The program will be presented by Gene Gompf of Gompf Funeral Service and is entitled “Gravestone Markings.” It is open to the public.

Oct. 27

“Illuminati,” the Sacred Music Ensemble of Columbus Gay Men’s Chorus, will be joining First Presbyterian Church, 55 N. Cherry St., for the 10:30 a.m. worship service. Illuminati was created to respond to the expressed desire for musical performances of a sacred or spiritual nature.

Oct. 30

Dining with Diabetes: Take Charge of Your Diabetes During the Holidays – recipes and tastings, 6:30 p.m., Ag Credit Building, second floor conference room, Mount Gilead. Cost: Free; paid for by levy dollars.

Nov. 2

Gleaners of Chester Arbor will hold a Veterans Day Celebration, 2-4 p.m. at the Seniors on Center, 41 W. Center St., Mount Gilead. Veterans of Morrow and Marion County are invited. Ken Barnett will portray Red Skelton and the Seniors on Center Choir will sing. Refreshments will be served. RSVP to Rosemary Levings at 419-560-1273.

Meetings

Alcoholics Anonymous

Meetings are Monday, Wednesday, Friday, noon to 1 p.m., 920 Meadows Drive, Mount Gilead.

TOPS

Take Off Pounds Sensibly meets every Monday evening at Trinity United Methodist Church, 75 E. High St. Use Center Street entrance. Weigh in time is from 4:30 to 5:15 and meeting is at 5:30 p.m.

TRICK OR TREAT

Cardington. Saturday Oct. 26. Parade with costume contest, Legion Park, 4:15 p.m. Trick or Treat, 5-6 p.m.

Chesterville. Saturday, Oct. 26. 5-7 p.m.

Edison. Thursday, Oct 31. 5-6 p.m.

Fulton. Saturday, Oct. 26. 5-6 p.m.

Iberia. Sunday, Oct. 27. 2-4 p.m.

Johnsville. Thursday, Oct. 31. 6-7:30 p.m.

Marengo. Saturday, Oct. 26. 5:30-7 p.m.

Mount Gilead. Saturday, Oct. 26. 5-6 p.m.

Sparta. Saturday, Nov. 2, 5-6:30 p.m.

https://www.morrowcountysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/29/2019/10/web1_calendar-2.jpg

To submit items for the Community Calendar email them to mcsnews@aimmediamidwest.com. Deadline is 4 p.m. Friday to appear in the following week’s edition.

To submit items for the Community Calendar email them to mcsnews@aimmediamidwest.com. Deadline is 4 p.m. Friday to appear in the following week’s edition.