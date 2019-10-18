Foundation gets Browns tickets

Superintendent Brian Petrie explained to members of the Cardington-Lincoln Board of Education during their recent meeting that because the school has promoted the Cleveland Browns Foundation initiative regarding improving attendance, they had provided tickets to five games for the 2019 season.

“Because of our promotion of the initiative on social media, Petrie said “the Browns Foundation awarded us with an additional 20 tickets for the game against Seattle Seahawks on Oct. 13 as well as the opportunity to have one of our students have an “on-field” experience.

AJ Brehm was the “kick off kid” who was able to retrieve the kicking tee after the second half kickoff. The other student who won the drawing for tickets was Cameron Bowling.

During the next two months, the school will conduct a drawing for the remaining tickets in both the high school and elementary school Students who have a 90 per cent attendance will be entered in the contest to win tickets.