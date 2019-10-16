Highland holds homecoming festivities

SPARTA — On Friday, Oct. 11, Highland High School held its 58th annual fall homecoming ceremony prior to the football game against Mount Gilead High School.

Riley Kemmer was crowned Highland’s Homecoming Queen.

The court members were senior attendants Elizabeth Albertson and Darcie Walters. The junior class attendant was Haven Farson, sophomore class attendant was Kendall Stover and the freshman class attendant was Juliette Laracuente. The 2018 Fall Homecoming Queen Olivia Tocash crowned Riley along with the mascots Kyree Hammons, Rylan Hoyng, and Ameila Kemmer.

Our freshman attendant was Juliette Laracuente. Juliette is the daughter of Marci and Clay Huebner and was escorted by her father and by senior Halfback and Defensive Back, Dylan Stillwell. Juliette participates in cheerleading and Track. Juliette aspires to become a nurse or a cardiothoracic surgeon.

Kendall Stover was our sophomore attendant. Gena is the daughter of Ty and Melissa Stover and was escorted by her father, and by senior Receiver and Defensive Back, Bailey Damron. Kendall participates in high school, club and beach volleyball. Kendall would like to go to college and play volleyball.

Our junior attendant was Haven Farson. Haven is the daughter of Nikki Brooks and Kevin Farson and was escorted by her father and by senior Offensive and Defensive tackle, Zach Deboard. Haven Haven plays softball for the Fighting Scots and for a travel team and is a member of the Ohio Scholar’s Association Haven hopes to attend a 4-year university and student something accounting or finance while playing softball.

Our first senior was Elizabeth Albertson. Elizabeth is the daughter of Todd and Andrea Albertson and was escorted by her father and by senior tight end and defensive tackle, Brandon Pauley. Elizabeth Elizabeth competes on the golf team and is a proud second-year member and officer in the Business Professionals of America. She plans to go to college and get a degree in secondary education to teach social studies.

Our second senior attendant was Darcie Walters. Darcie is the daughter of Kevin and Melissa Walters and was escorted by her father and by senior guard/defensive tackle and captain, Cam Cutrone. Darcie plays club and high school volleyball, basketball and softball. She plans to further her education in college.

Our fall homecoming queen for 2019 is Riley Kemmer. Riley is the daughter of Michael and Dana Kemmer and was escorted by her father and by senior halfback, linebacker, and captian Jack Weaver. Riley is the vice president for the Highland’s chapter of the Business Professionals of America.

She is president of student council and coordinates the Red Cross Blood Drive at Highland. Riley has played varsity soccer for three years and varsity football for 2 years. Riley would like to dispatch for the Ohio State Highway patrol and study early childhood education.

This year’s mascots were Kyree Hammons, Rylan Hyong, and Amelia Kemmer. They were escorted by senior Center T.J. Taylor and Senior Running back and defensive back Gavin DeAngelo. The mascots are chosen by the seniors on the homecoming court.

The Highland Student Council Sophomore Class sponsored the homecoming activities including a powder puff game and bonfire, spirit week, the ceremony and dance. Helping to welcome the court at the football game were the Highland marching band and members of the Highland Navy Junior ROTC sword arch team.

After the football game, a fireworks show was presented by Highland alumnus, Frank Darst.

Girls on Highland Homecoming Court, from left: Kendall Stover, Haven Farson, Queen Riley Kemmer, Elizabeth Albertson, Darcie Walters, Juliette Laracuente. Courtesy Photos Senior football players and homecoming queen, from left: Dylan Stillwell, Zach Deboard, Jack Weaver, Gavin DeAngelo, Jeremiah Sorrell, TJ Taylor, Cam Cutrone, Brandon Pauley, Bailey Damron. In center mascot Rylan Hoyng, and queen Riley Kemmer. Courtesy Photos