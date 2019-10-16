Edison to install new Stop signs

EDISON — Drivers need to be aware that two new Stop signs will be installed within the next month in the village.

One Stop sign will be on Boundary Street at Williams and Broadway Streets (by the Post Office.) Another Stop sign will be on Boundary at State Street (just after the railroad tracks when entering Edison from the north.

Edison street supervisor Rod Clinger reported that he is waiting to have utilities check for lines before setting in the posts for the signs.

Council member Erica Walsh suggested that signs be put up to let people know ahead of time. Council decided to make sure a note is posted on the main yellow Municipal Building sign and on Facebook as well as in the newspaper.

Clinger said there will be signs posted with “Stop Ahead” several feet ahead of the new signs.

In other business:

• In citizens communications two residents of Edison explained a property dispute between them. One presented documents showing property lines. Village attorney Rob Ratliff will look into the parcels which were formerly an alley and study their questions. Mayor Sandy Ackerman invited both parties to meet with her during her office hours.

• Council Member Floyd Wogan passed away after a long illness last month. Council will lose another member when Eldonna McKinniss steps down from her seat at the end of the year.

Council nominated Dawn Salisbury to take Wogan’s seat for the rest of the year. Salisbury is on the Nov. 5 ballot as a candidate for council. She is unopposed.

Also on the ballot for two Edison Council seats are Chris Kneipp who is running for re-election, and Sandy Ackerman. Ackerman is stepping down from her position as Mayor to run for council. Patti Feustal is running unopposed for Mayor of Edison.

• Kevin Salisbury reported that the siren installation is scheduled for October 30th in the morning. Information about siren testing will be posted.

•Fiscal Officer Bruce Seaburn reported that the money in the village saving account for paving and other village projects is earning a much better rate at Knox Bank. The percentage return has increased from .3 percent at the other bank to 1.91 percent or from $70 to about $200 per month.

• Council approved payment of bills for September of $8,292.77 and for October of $7,032.68.

• Jeff Oliver examined the old village computers in storage and said they are too old for any use. He recommended they destroy the hard drives and recycle the rest.

• The next Edison Village council meeting is Monday, Nov. 11 at 7 p.m. in the Municipal Building.