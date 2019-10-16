Women United gives care packages

MOUNT GILEAD — The United Way of Morrow County-Women United is a group of women working together to create opportunities for everyone. This group works together to assist the community with essential every day necessities among many other admiral services.

Women United created a service project to provide care packages for women transitioning, homeless or needing a little assistance to get by. Each care package includes hygienic products, towel, wash cloth, socks, a snack and water.

All the items are placed in a convenient backpack or drawstring bag with an uplifting quote reminding women, “Don’t Let Anyone Dull Your Sparkle.”

Ohio Heartland Community Action thanks the United Way of Morrow County-Women United for donating care packages to our Personal Needs Pantry. The United Way-Women United has also made donations to The Salvation Army, Maryhaven and other agencies in Morrow County.

If any other agency is interested in distributing care packages or learning more about Women United, contact Jodi Hayes at 419-946-2053.

Shown, from left: Ashley Hisey-Buchanan: Center Director at Community Action of Morrow County; Jodi Hayes: Executive Director at United Way of Morrow County; Rachel Crawford: Member of Women United. https://www.morrowcountysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/29/2019/10/web1_Women-United-10_2019.jpg Shown, from left: Ashley Hisey-Buchanan: Center Director at Community Action of Morrow County; Jodi Hayes: Executive Director at United Way of Morrow County; Rachel Crawford: Member of Women United. Courtesy Photo