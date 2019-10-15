Apple Butter Festival finances 12 campers

FULTON — The Lutheran Memorial Camp was wrapped in sunshine and warm temperatures when the 45th annual Apple Butter Festival was held Sunday, Oct. 13.

Although the attendance of 500 was down, the cash was up which means the camp will be able to finance 12 or more camperships next year. Festival officials thanked the 26 volunteers and 11 artisans, the latter creating a festive row of canopies along the service road.

Jennifer Young chaired the auction and Mike Ford prepared the fresh bean soup. Melissa Gray and the LMC kitchen staff made the apple butter and the baked apple treats.

The Petting Zoo was present courtesy of the Morrow County 4-H Extension and Chris and Kelli Shoemaker pressed cider in their cider mill and they donated all the income to camperships

Emily Krombach and Thrivent Financial provided the apple butter canning jars and Avalon Nine provided easy going music for the festival.

Among the many donors was Gary Eichhorn, who donated a beautiful Grandfather Clock.

Others contributing to the festival were Boondocks, Donnie Denton Farms, Avalon Foods, Lanning Foods, Old Dog Alehouse and the Firehouse Tavern and Restaurant..

Pat Surbella, office manager and the LMC staff thanks all who helped to make this a successful day that will help send youngsters to camp next year.

Naomi and Noah Hallman help serve beans during the LMC Apple Butter Festival. https://www.morrowcountysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/29/2019/10/web1_Naomi-and-Noah-Hallman-helping-serve-beans-at-LMC-Apple-Butter-Festival.jpg Naomi and Noah Hallman help serve beans during the LMC Apple Butter Festival. Courtesy Photo | Dawn Ruehrmund