Rotary Club donates 297 dictionaries

CARDINGTON — Continuing a 24-year tradition, the Cardington Rotary Club donated 297 dictionaries to third grade students in four Morrow County Schools.

Gil Ullom, Rotary Club treasurer, delivered 73 dictionaries to Cardington third graders; 75 to Mount Gilead; 136 to Highland and 13 to Gilead Christian School.

Ullom advised the students to place their names in the dictionaries and to leave them at the school.

Comments from the third grade Mount Gilead elementary students included “Helps you be more creative,” by Paul Luckett; “It has cursive in it,” Heath Barnum; “You can learn sign language,” Mia Denny; “They help you learn other stuff with the map in the back,” Alexis Bond; “If I don’t know a word, I can look in my dictionary,” Braylin Lee-Temple; “When you don’t understand a word, you look for the word in the dictionary,” Evie Loft;

“It can help you spell a word,” Addie Baidsen-Napper; “Yes, I can outsmart my parents.” Livie Brannon and “Before I got it I thought ‘What’s the big deal about a dictionary?’ But when I got it I thought, “Oh, this is really interest- ing,” Keir Malone.

Mount Gilead third grade teachers are Phyllis Looker, Kim Porter, Maggie McElroy and Mason Robinson.

Aveah from Gilead Christian School said, “There’s a map, sign language and a dictionary;” and Tyler added, “I am most excited to learn sign language.”

Hannah noted, “This is awesome because I can learn my name in sign language.” Rachel Dresback is the third grade teacher.

Highland third-grade teachers are Cheryl Hilborn, Tasha Terrill, Michelle Duncan, Loretta Duncan, Scott Bailey, Kelly Stannard and Ariel Deere.

Bryleigh Sherman, Cardington, said, “The dictionary is very useful.” and Olivia Frank noted, “They are fabulous. I use it to help me write.”

Dawn Ruehrmund, Cardington third-grade teacher said, “What a blessing these dictionaries are to us every year.”

Other Cardington third grade teachers are Cindy Eyman, Morgan Gompf and Janet Sedlacek.

Ullom said the Galion Rotary Club donates dictionaries to Northmor students.

The Cardington Rotary Club, chartered in 1937 has donated dictionaries since 1995. They donate “ A Student’s Dictionary.” Since the national program began in 1995, a total of 31,700,000 dictionaries have been donated to third grade students.

Several Cardington-Lincoln third grade students with their new dictionaries presented by the Cardington Rotary Club. From left: Janet Sedlacek, third grade teacher; Mickenzie White, Annabelle Lackey, Kaiden Reed, students Gilbert Ullom, Cardington Rotary treasurer who presented the dictionaries. In front is student Josie Hough. https://www.morrowcountysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/29/2019/10/web1_Cardingtn-third-grade-students-with-their-dictionaries-2019.jpg Several Cardington-Lincoln third grade students with their new dictionaries presented by the Cardington Rotary Club. From left: Janet Sedlacek, third grade teacher; Mickenzie White, Annabelle Lackey, Kaiden Reed, students Gilbert Ullom, Cardington Rotary treasurer who presented the dictionaries. In front is student Josie Hough. Courtesy Photo