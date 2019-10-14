Morrow County Hospital extends urgent care hours

With so many options for health care in this day and age — whether it is primary care, urgent care or emergency care — it can be confusing to know where to go when you need treatment. So, when you need care, helping you choose the right type from the start will give you the best results. Here’s a breakdown of Morrow County Hospital care and why it’s important to educate yourself on these options.

Primary Care

One of the great benefits of having a primary care physician is the continuity of care you receive through your ongoing medical relationship. Your physician is familiar with your health history and can recommend specialists when you need them. They are the experts at managing your overall health and well-being.

Specialty Care

Morrow County Hospital offers a variety of prevention and wellness care with a wide selection of specialty services provided by our 33 physicians in our Medical Specialty Center. These services include heart and vascular, orthopedics, general surgery, urology, neurology, oncology/hematology, podiatry and dermatology. We also provide imaging, laboratory and rehabilitation services at three locations.

Urgent Care

When you’re injured or ill outside of your primary care doctor’s regular hours, urgent care visits provide care for conditions that are not life-threatening but need to be addressed promptly, and at a lower cost than the ED. Urgent care is best for treating minor injuries and illnesses such as sprains, strains, allergies and sinus infections, fever, flu-like symptoms, minor burns and other non-life-threatening care.

And, Morrow County Hospital is expanding its urgent care hours to the weekends. Beginning Oct. 5, hours will be 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. on weekends and 3 to 9:30 p.m. Monday through Friday. We’ll have a nurse practitioner on staff at all times as well as a medical assistant or licensed practice nurse.

Nurse practitioners are some of the most highly educated people in the nursing profession with 6 to 8 years of medical education. They have the skill, training, and experience to order and interpret diagnostic and laboratory tests, diagnose illness and disease, prescribe medication and formulate treatment plans.

Emergency Care

When serious injuries and life-threatening conditions occur, emergency care is best. Morrow County Hospital Emergency Department is open 24 hours a day, seven days a week, and has specialized physicians and equipment for the most severe situations. Emergency care is necessary for conditions such as heart attack and stroke, chest pain, difficulty breathing, severe bleeding, head injury, loss of consciousness or other major trauma.

Lab draw station

Thanks to feedback received from patients, Morrow County Hospital is opening a new convenient lab draw station November 4, located just inside the main entrance of the hospital with preferred parking available.

“We received feedback about a quicker and easier way to perform blood draws from our community” said Morrow County Hospital President and CEO C. J. Miller. “We’re adding a location just inside the front door of the hospital with two reserved parking spaces so patients can get the same great service and friendly staff, just quicker.”

Hours will be Monday through Friday, 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. beginning Nov. 4. A physician order is required. No appointment needed. The hospital will still maintain the other lab at the hospital with hours of 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Friday.