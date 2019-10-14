MORROW COUNTY SHERIFF REPORTS

Oct. 7-13
Alarm, Road 108, Franklin.
Assist other Agency, Road 28, Canaan.
Assist other Agency, Road 242, Perry.
Harassment, Mount Gilead.
Assist other agency, SR 61, Bennington.
Assist other agency, Cardington.
Juvenile complaint, Washington.
Alarm, SR 97, Troy.
Theft, Road 170, Bennington.
Assist other agency, SR 314, Perry.
911 hangup, SR 61, Bennington.
Lockout, SR 288, North Bloomfield.
Assist other agency, Road 158, Westfield.
Domestic, SR 19, Congress.
Suspicious person, SR 61, Washington.
Suspicious vehicle, SR 95, Franklin.
Private property crash, SR 288, North Bloomfield.
Animal call, SR 61, Lincoln.
Private property crash, SR 61, Bennington.
Theft, Road 156, Westfield.
Neighbor dispute, Road 21, Peru.
Burglary in progress, Marengo
Theft, Road 20, North Bloomfield.
Suspicious vehicle, SR 229, South Bloomfield.
Domestic, SR 314, South Bloomfield.
Suspicious vehicle, SR 61, Bennington.
Suspicious vehicle, Road 230, Gilead.
Forgery, SR 61, Bennington.
Forgery, Road 191, Bennington.
Animal call, Road 105, Gilead.
Theft, RD 166, Lincoln.
Suspicious vehicle, SR 314, Chester.
Private property crash, SR 229, Bennington.
Livestock in Roadway, Road 80, Perry.
Vandalism, Road 208, Bennington.
Theft, Road 108, Franklin.
Theft, Road 9, Gilead.
Forgery, SR 19, Congress.
Vandalism, Road 109, Franklin.
Theft, Road 26, Harmony.
Domestic, Fulton.
Stolen vehicle, Road 21, Westfield.