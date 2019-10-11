FAIR WINNERS

There were more than Cardington FFA 100 members exhibiting projects at the Morrow County Fair. These represented the chapter well by placing in classes, helping other exhibitors and volunteering at food stands, the Pork Producers Booth and the Cattleman’s Booth.

It was also represented through royalty when Brooke Clapham was the Senior Pork Ambassador; Tess Ruehrmund the Senior Rabbit Ambassador and Brandon Miller, the Senior Equestrian King.

The chapter was represented in every barn and their places follow: POULTRY: Grand Champion Waterfowl: Marcella Rollins; Champion Senior Showman: Legena Williamson; RABBITS: Grand Champion Californian Breeding Rabbit: Marcella Rollins; third overall: Market Rabbit: Addison Plowman; CATTLE: Reserve Champion Market Steer: Jacob Levering.

SWINE: Reserve Champion BBR Hog: Kiersen George; Grand Champion Berkshire Hog and Reserve Champion Hog: Brooke Clapham; Reserve Champion Duroc Hog: Kaitlyn Straley; GOATS: Grand Champion BBR Market Goat: Isabelle Crum; Third overall Market Goat: Isabelle Crum; 4th Overall Market Goat: Justin Wells; SHEEP: Grand Champion Brockleface Market Lamb: Beth Hardwick.

LEADERSHIP

Six members of the Cardington FFA spent the day at the Ohio Statehouse for the Ohio Legislative Leadership Conference when members learned how to be advocates for agricultural issues through an activity when members were split into two groups: legislators and lobbyists.

The lobbyists members were then expected to talk to the legislator members about a potential law that would benefit the lobbyist interests. The legislators decided if they wanted to support the law or not.

Members ate lunch with Ohio legislators and heard from Director Dorothy Pelanda from the Ohio Department of Agriculture and President of the Senate, Larry Obhof.

Chapter members were given a special tour of the statehouse by Riordan McClain, House Representative for the 87th District.

SURVIVOR WALK

On Sept. 20 the Cardington FFA held a survivor walk before the football game with Fredericktown. During the walk, community members students and cheerleaders from both schools came down to the track and walked a lap together. During the week leading up to the event the chapter had the fight for a cure powder puff when female students played flag football with the football team coaching. There were also male cheerleaders who performed a halftime routine choreographed by Ryan Clinger.

Through these events, the chapter raised over $800 selling shirts and ribbons. This money will be donated to cancer research. The chapter thanks all who participated in these events.

These Cardington FFA members attended the recent Ohio Legislative Leadership Conference. They are, from left: Beth Hardwick, Brooke Clapham, Isabelle Crum; Lexy Brook Hobbs, Emma Burchett and Tess Ruehrmund. https://www.morrowcountysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/29/2019/10/web1_These-FFA-memgers-attended-the-recent-Ohio-Legislative-Leadership-27conference.jpeg These Cardington FFA members attended the recent Ohio Legislative Leadership Conference. They are, from left: Beth Hardwick, Brooke Clapham, Isabelle Crum; Lexy Brook Hobbs, Emma Burchett and Tess Ruehrmund. Fight for the Cure group after the Fredericktown football game with Cardington FFA members, community members, students and cheerleaders from both schools. https://www.morrowcountysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/29/2019/10/web1_Fight-for-the-Cure-photo.jpeg Fight for the Cure group after the Fredericktown football game with Cardington FFA members, community members, students and cheerleaders from both schools.