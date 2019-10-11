COMMUNITY CALENDAR

Events

Oct. 19

The Mount Gilead High School Class of 1979 will hold their 40-year class reunion from 6 to 9 p.m. at the End Zone. No reservations are necessary. The class will also have reserved seating at the Friday night football game on Oct. 18. The game starts at 7 p.m. at the high school field. Questions can be answered by calling Ric Lyle at 419-564-5438.

Canaan UMC bazaar and bake sale, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., 2006 CR 59, Edison. Lunch all day and homemade baked goods. Menu items include homemade veggie soup (also offering quart/pint jars to go), shredded chicken, hot dogs, sides, apple dumplings and ice cream. Vendors of various items. Vendor spaces available inside and out. Call Wanda Mitchell at 419-560-4270 for information.

Trunk or Treat, 1-3 p.m., Edison Depot/Scoop’s Ice Cream has sponsored Dorothy’s Pumpkin Patch; costume contest at 2 p.m. All ages can dress upand prizes will be given.

Headwaters Outdoor Education Center, Apples and Astronomy, 6:30 p.m., bon fire and hot dogs, activities with apples, apple baking contest, planting authentic Johnny Appleseed trees, night sky watching with telescopes.

The Morrow County Historical Society will celebrate the 60th anniversary of the creation of the fashion doll, Barbie. An open hose at the Cross House Museum at 85 East Marion Street, from 2-4 p.m. There will be displays of Barbie and Ken dolls, their vehicles and Dream Houses. Visitors may bring their own dolls for “show and tell” and they can have their picture taken with a live Barbie. Refreshments will be offered. There is no charge, but donations are appreciated.

Oct. 21

Marengo Seniors carry-in at the Legion Hall in Marengo, noon. Bring a side dish or a dessert. Call 419-253-0727 with questions.

Oct. 26

First Presbyterian Church, 55 N. Cherry St., is hosting a Fourth Saturday Breakfast. The menu will be made-to-order omelets, hash browns and toast. The cost is $6 for adults and $3 for children. This month’s proceeds will be donated to area food pantries.

Third annual Trick or Treat on Center Street, free. Hosted by Seniors on Center, 41 W. Center St., Mount Gilead. 3:30 – 5 p.m. Rain or shine. Hotdogs and snacks while they last. Candy galore. Games and activities for kids. Costume contest – judging at 4:30. Music. Sponsored by AMVETS Post 87; Hospice of Morrow County, Inc.; Morrow Family Health Center; Mount Gilead Public Library; Seniors on Center; VFW Post 8054, and Woodside Village Care Center.

Drug takeback, Kroger parking lot, 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Turn in unused or outdated medication for safe disposal. Remove all labels before arrival.

Oct. 27

“Illuminati,” the Sacred Music Ensemble of Columbus Gay Men’s Chorus, will be joining First Presbyterian Church, 55 N. Cherry St., for the 10:30 a.m. worship service. Illuminati was created to respond to the expressed desire for musical performances of a sacred or spiritual nature.

Meetings

Alcoholics Anonymous

Meetings are Monday, Wednesday, Friday, noon to 1 p.m., 920 Meadows Drive, Mount Gilead.

TOPS

Take Off Pounds Sensibly meets every Monday evening at Trinity United Methodist Church, 75 E. High St. Use Center Street entrance. Weigh in time is from 4:30 to 5:15 and meeting is at 5:30 p.m.

To submit items for the Community Calendar email them to mcsnews@aimmediamidwest.com. Deadline is 4 p.m. Friday to appear in the following week’s edition.

