Veterans Day dinner planned

Morrow County veterans and their families are invited to attend the Veterans Day dinner and program that be held at Jenkins-Vaughan Post 97, Cardington, on Veterans Day, Nov. 11.

They will be guests of Post 97 whose members will host the event. The dinner will be served at 6 p.m. and the program begins at 7 p.m.

Menu is roast beef, mashed potatoes, a vegetable, salad, dessert and coffee, tea and water.

Nine veterans will be honored during the Post Everlasting service.

Reservations can be made by calling Jim Morris at 419-864-9860 by Nov. 6.

The post home is located at 307 Park Avenue in Cardington.