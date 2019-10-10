Cardington council handles finances

CARDINGTON — Finances were the topic when village council met on Oct. 6.

Approved was an ordinance amending the permanent budget for 2019. This ordinance is related to resources. Deb Fry, village finance officer explained the passage of this ordinance was needed to complete the transfer from the general fund to the park fund.

A second ordinance amends the permanent appropriations for the fiscal year ending Dec. 31, 2019. A third ordinance authorized the transfer from the general fund to the park fund as amended with the previous ordinance. Council approved payment of bills totaling $61,443.50.

Included was payment to Fire Safety SVCS in the amount of $4,630 for turnout gear for the fire department.

Comparing the cash summary of revenue for the period from Sept. 1 to Sept 30, 2019, she noted that the totals are very comparable for theperiods of 2019-2018 and noted the increase in interest for 2019 compared with last year.

Police Chief James Wallace reported his department took a total of 72 calls for service in April, sixteen more than the same time last year.

He said the department held training in building searches at the elementary school and thanked Detective Charles Mills of the Perry Township Police Department for instructing and the Cardington Lincoln Schools for the use of the building. The department also held training for the annual re-qualifications of firearms and low-level light training. He thanked Greg Perry for instructing.

He noted the department would be assisting with traffic control during the homecoming parade. Officer Holzwart will be attending the basic SRO training this month and will be the backup SRO.

Fire chief James Ullom said his department had made 174 runs this year. He also noted the department would be participating in the homecoming parade and would be conducting fire safety activities this week at the school and fire house for Fire Prevention Week.

Village Administrator Danny Wood reported there is now a requirement from the EPA that a committee be appointed to develop a strategy to protect the water source of the village. Council approved a resolution to appoint said committee. Council members volunteering to serve are John Nippert and Steve Burton.

Wood also reported the water treatment plant upgrade has begun one month ahead of schedule and the repair work on State Route 529 prior to paving is approximately halfway complete.

He said the location for the shelter house at Maxwell Park has been moved due to complications with leveling the original space. This will result in additional expense for running electric lines.

Approved was a resolution accepting the resignation of Debbie D. Westbrook from the position of part time utility billing clerk for the village effective Sept. 30.

Council was invited to the CYT Warehouse Opening Ceremony and family picnic Day Saturday, Oct. 12, at the new expansion area and field of dreams.