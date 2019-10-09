Library seeking board members

JOHNSVILLE — The Perry Cook Memorial Public Library (PCML) Board of Trustees is looking for two new members.

The Board of Trustees is the governing body of the Perry Cook Memorial Public Library and is responsible for setting library policies, reviewing and approving the annual budget, and determining the general direction of the library. Preference will be given to applicants who are patrons of PCML, or part of the Northmor Local School District.

The Board meets once a month on the second Tuesday of the month at 7:30 p.m. and for special meetings, when necessary. The Library Board position is a voluntary position.

Interested parties may pick up an application at the library or request one electronically from patriciad@perrycooklibrary.org. Applications accepted until Tuesday, Nov. 5, at 6 p.m. Additional information about the positions can be found at perrycooklibrary.org.