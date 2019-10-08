Food drive nets 3,000 pounds,

A county-wide Food Drive, organized by Chester Arbor of Gleaner Fraternal Life Insurance, resulted in the generous donation of non perishable food items and monetary donations.

The drive, held Sept. 14-27 was assisted by the four county libraries serving as drop off sites for the items.

Committee members planned through advertisements in the media and the mailing of more than 40 letters to the schools, churches and organizations in the county they could stock the shelves of eight food pantries that provide food items for an estimated total of 10,000 clients on a monthly basis. They also utilized road signs and the use of technology in the drive.

Monetary donations will be divided between the pantries for the purchase at a discount. additional items from the Mid Ohio Food Bank – example $1 can buy $10 worth of food.

The participation of the four county schools, churches and organizations

added to the successful “impact event” that totaled 3,000 pounds of food and more than $400 in donations.

The Gleaners presented checks to the pantries and donated a school spirit T-shirt at each library for a drawing. This was National Hunger Month and that reinforced the need of many individuals who struggle daily to put food on the table.

Committee members Jean Smith, JoAnne Trainer, Dixie Shinaberry, Judy Sivits, Donna Osborne, Marilyn Weiler, Marilyn Davis and Rita Barton thank all those who donated.

Larry Smith and Diane Van Houten with food collected at First United Methodist Church, Cardington. https://www.morrowcountysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/29/2019/10/web1_Larry-Smith-and-Diane-Van-Houten-with-food-collected-at-First-United-Methodist-Church.jpg Larry Smith and Diane Van Houten with food collected at First United Methodist Church, Cardington. Courtesy Photos Peggy and Kelly Cooperider with food items collected for the Iberia Food pantry. https://www.morrowcountysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/29/2019/10/web1_Peggy-and-Kelly-Cooperider-with-food-from-the-Iberia-food-pantry.jpg Peggy and Kelly Cooperider with food items collected for the Iberia Food pantry. Courtesy Photos