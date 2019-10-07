Highland FFA takes first in district soils

On Thursday Sept. 26 Mary Thomas, Jordan Schauer, Bryce Schott, Trevor Young, Dylan Young, Cody Matthews went to the District 6 soils career development event near DeGraff.

They competed in rural soils. The soils contest consists of evaluating 4 soil pits. Students are evaluating the pits for topsoil depth, drainage, bedrock, and slope to select the best management practices for the scenario giving. They also must evaluate the soil profiles using the soil survey book, and also complete a general knowledge test.

The team finished in first place for the first time in recent memory. Jordan was the first individual overall, Mary third, Bryce fourth, and Trever was ninth to round out the team.

Dylan and Cody also placed not far behind. The team will compete at the state competition on Saturday, Oct. 12.

Mary Thomas, Jordan Schauer, Dylan Young, Bryce Schott, Trever Young, and Cody Matthews. Courtesy Photo | Highland High School