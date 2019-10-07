Marengo resident joins Saved by the Belt Club

MARENGO — Resident Thomas W. Fetherolf joined Ohio’s Saved by the Belt Club after his safety belt saved him from being seriously injured or killed in a crash. The incident occurred on Interstate 71 in Franklin Township on June 19.

On Oct. 7, Sergeant Bradley P. Longo, Mt. Gilead Post, presented him with a “Saved by the Belt” certificate signed by Ohio Department of Public Safety Director Thomas J. Stickrath and Colonel Richard S. Fambro, Patrol superintendent.

“Thomas is living testimony to the effectiveness of safety belts,” Sergeant Longo said. “Everyone needs to buckle up every trip, every time.”

In 2018, 419 people were killed in traffic crashes where a safety belt was available but not in use.

The “Saved by the Belt” Club is a joint effort by the Ohio Department of Public Safety and more than 400 Ohio law enforcement agencies. This club is designed to recognize people who have benefited from their decision to wear safety belts.

Fetherolf also received a “Saved by the Belt” license plate bracket.