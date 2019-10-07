CORRECTION

Two corrections were noted by members of the Morrow County Historical Society in the article “County Marks Victory Shaft Milestone” in the Oct. 2 edition.

Phil Warburton who attended the re-enactment from Hudson, Ohio, is the son of Esther Lewis who unveiled the plaque at the courthouse in 1918. That plaque was given for recognition of “patriotism of the people of Morrow County who over-subscribed their war-savings quota.”

Dr. T. P. Johnston, the father of Betty Johnston who unveiled the Victory Shaft, was not the only person who died in France in World War I as stated in the photo caption. The 29 veterans from Morrow County listed on the monument also died in the service of their country during that war.