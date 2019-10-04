COMMUNITY CALENDAR

Events

Oct. 12

Fresh Faith Community Church Fall Bazaar, 9 a.m.-noon, 4444 State Route 95 Mount Gilead.

Oct. 13

Environmental Fair, Morrow County Fairgrounds Youth Building, 1-5 p.m. Recycled costume contest, crafts, games, art show featuring local artists, displays, awards. For information call 419-946-6400 or email recycle@MorrowCountyOhio.gov.

Oct. 16

Community Dinner, Trinity United Methodist Church, 5-6:45 p.m. Roast beef, sour cream and chive potatoes, vegetable, choice of salad, rolls, dessert and drink. Dinners are $8 per person; no charge for children 10 and under. Dine-in or carry-out available.

Oct. 19

The Mount Gilead High School Class of 1979 will hold their 40-year class reunion from 6 to 9 p.m. at the End Zone in. No reservations are necessary. The class will also have reserved seating at the Friday night football game on Oct. 18. The game starts at 7 p.m. at the high school field. Questions can be answered by calling Ric Lyle at 419-564-5438.

Meetings

Alcoholics Anonymous

Meetings are Monday, Wednesday, Friday, noon to 1 p.m., 920 Meadows Drive, Mount Gilead.

TOPS

Take Off Pounds Sensibly meets every Monday evening at Trinity United Methodist Church, 75 E. High St. Use Center Street entrance. Weigh in time is from 4:30 to 5:15 and meeting is at 5:30 p.m.

Entertainment

Oct. 12

Bowl for Blue, 9-pin, no tap tournament, noon, Lex Lanes, 60 State Route 97; 5-person team is $125 and includes 3 games, shoes, T-shirt, pizza, pop and raffle ticket. Call 419-560-2025 to reserve a spot. Proceeds benefit Police Wives of Ohio Inc. Mansfield area charter. Serves nine counties, including Morrow County.

Trick or Treat

Morrow County Sheriff’s Office Annual Halloweenie, Saturday, Oct. 12. 5-7 p.m.

Trinity United Methodist Church, Trunk or Treat in church parking lot from 2-4 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 26. If you would like to participate by being one of the “trunks” giving out candy to the children, call the church office at 419-947-6040.

Chesterville. Saturday, Oct. 26. 5-7 p.m.

Edison. Thursday, Oct 31. 5-6 p.m.

Fulton. Saturday, Oct. 26. 5-6 p.m.

Iberia. Sunday, Oct. 27. 2-4 p.m.

Johnsville. Thursday, Oct. 31. 6-7:30 p.m.

Marengo. Saturday, Oct. 26. 5:30-7 p.m.

Mount Gilead. Saturday, Oct. 26. 5-6 p.m.

Sparta. Saturday, Nov. 2, 5-6:30 p.m.

To submit items for the Community Calendar email them to mcsnews@aimmediamidwest.com. Deadline is 4 p.m. Friday to appear in the following week’s edition.

