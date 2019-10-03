Rusty Horseshow clipping along

GALION — Open for several weeks, people in the Galion area are already saddling up and heading to The Rusty Horseshoe, the newest restaurant to open in Galion.

The Rusty Horseshow is in a building vacant for more than a year and offers a wide variety of tasty vittles. At 741 Portland Way North, next to Victory Lanes, the new restaurant is owned by Debbie and Roger Bachelder of Morrow County. The eatery has been open since August 12 and Debbie said Galion has made them feel welcome as they have been extremely busy since Day One.

The Rusty Horseshoe dishes up comfort food for breakfast, lunch, and dinner and is open Monday through Saturday from 8 a.m. to 9 p.m. and Sunday from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.

The Bachelders are no strangers to the restaurant business, as they owned and operated The Rusty Horseshoe for two years when it was in Mount Gilead.

“We just moved up here because we were leasing the building in Mount Gilead and we’re purchasing this one. This one is bigger,” Debbie said. “We’ve been working on this since April. It’s been a lot of hard work.”

Debbie said she has a lot of corporate restaurant experience and decided to leave the hustle and bustle of that side of the business and open their own place so they could get out of corporate scene.

Popular dishes Debbie said, are their scratch-made meatloaf and the open-faced roast beef sandwich.

“We have a lady on staff who makes pies from scratch and they have been really popular,” she said. “We also have a 24-ounce jumbo pretzel that is just awesome. It’s a soft pretzel served and comes with beer cheese.”

She also explained they have a ‘pancake challenge’ at breakfast which is served on turkey platter.

“It’s three, 10-inch pancakes, three slices of bacon, and three eggs. You have to eat in a half hour and if you finish you get a t-shirt that says ‘I beat the pancake challenge at the shoe.’”

She said about 10 people have tried it so far with only one winner.

Debbie pointed out the restaurant offers catering services and also has a banquet room in the back that seats 70 people.

Talking about the name of the restaurant, Debbie said she and her husband live on a farm that has been in his family since the 1940s.

“We found a rusty horseshoe out in the field and we hung it on the porch and we were sitting at the kitchen table trying to decide on a name for the restaurant and we looked up, saw the horseshoe and that how it became The Rusty Horseshoe.”

The restaurant is currently hiring staff and those interested can stop by and pick up an application.

Additionally, those interested in the catering or renting out the banquet room may call 567-393-9389. Debbie said they also have a Facebook page where a takeout menu is available and people can order ahead and pick up their meals.

Galion’s newest restaurant’s a hit