Morrow Little Theatre brings Elephants Graveyard to life

MOUNT GILEAD — Morrow Little Theatre presents Elephant’s Graveyard (full-length version) Oct. 25 and 26 at 7 p.m. and 27 at 2:30 p.m. This show will be held at the Youth Building located at the Morrow County Fair Grounds.

This show is not suitable for all ages. This show has strong language and strong themes. Recommended for adults.

Elephant’s Graveyard is written by George Brant and is presented by special arrangement with Samuel French, Inc., a Concord Theatricals Company. The cast consisting of Ringmaster Edd Griswald, Trainer Thomas Griffin, Ballet Girl Stevi Jo Roberts, Tour Manager Gregg Ashbrook, Strongman Joe Seals, Clown Bethany Barton, Drummer Allena McLaughlin, Hungry Townsperson Stacey Prothman, Marshal Gretchen Ashbrook, Muddy, Townsperson Liana Ashbrook, Preacher Tucker Barton, Steam Shovel Operator Scott Stoops, Young Townsperson Alexis Broters, Guitarist Ally Knight and Engineer Mitchell Gale.

“The script—based on a true story about a traveling circus that, in 1916, stumbled into gory disaster in a muddy Tennessee town—is, like the best art, microscopically specific with echoes that radiate outward across time. It conjures a world with its own atmosphere and terrible internal logic. It’s mesmerizing… symphonic in its emotional variations on a tragic theme. Elephant’s Graveyard buzzes with truth about the consequences of misunderstanding, the invisible but enormous gap between artists and their audiences, and the infernal beauty of vaudeville.” — The Stranger, Seattle.

Director Jeremy Barr and Assistant Directors Ally Knight and Jacki Downs hope that you will enjoy the stretch and emotion that you feel from this show. This show is unlike anything you might have seen and nothing like MLT has staged before.