Highland plans homecoming Oct. 11

SPARTA — Highland’s 58th Annual Homecoming will be held on Friday, Oct. 11. The ceremony will begin at 6:25 p.m. prior to the football game against Mount Gilead.

The court will be escorted by the senior football players and their fathers. The newly elected Queen will be crowned at this time. The 2019 Highland Homecoming Court consists of freshman attendant, Ms. Juliette Laracuente; sophomore attendant, Ms. Kendall Stover; junior attendant, Haven Farson and the three senior attendants, Ms. Elizabeth Albertson, Ms. Riley Kemmer and Ms. Darcie Walters.

The court has picked Amelia Kemmer, Kyree Hammons, and Rylan Hoyng as the mascots.

Highland will be having dress up “spirit days” during Homecoming week to build excitement for the ceremony. The school will also host a powder puff game and bonfire to be held as a Community pep rally. The pep rally will commence on Wednesday, October 9th at the football stadium starting at after the middle school football game. All are welcome, with the bonfire ending at 9 p.m. due to it being a school night.

Frank Darst, Hamburg Fireworks Display Inc., will be providing fireworks for every Highland touchdown and as always he will give an amazing display after the game. The traditional Homecoming dance will be held on Saturday, Oct. 12.