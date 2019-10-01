Omelettes to benefit community center

MOUNT GILEAD — The Williamsport Grange #1815 is hosting its annual Celebrity Chef Omelette Breakfast. This year’s proceeds are to benefit the Morrow County Community Center.

The breakfast will be held on Saturday, Oct. 12 from 8 to 10:30 a.m.

The concept is the same as previous years. Each omelette is served by one of 24 local celebrity chefs including Morrow County Community Center board members, elected officials and business leaders, however, the venue is new. This year’s event will be held at Park Avenue Elementary School, 335 Park Ave., Mount Gilead.

“Your donation will help the Morrow County Community Center to continue to provide physical fitness programs to the residents of Morrow County,” according to Grange Master Donna Carver.

The breakfast is a signature fundraiser for the Williamsport Grange and is the brainchild of Past Master Lisa Tharp. This is the fifth year the Williamsport Grange has chosen a local charity to benefit from this fundraiser.

Each year a different non-profit group is selected by the grange to receive the donation. Last year, the Morrow Little Theatre received a check for $3,500 from the fundraiser. In 2017 The Morrow County Sherriff’s Office K9 program received $4,000.

For information call Carver at 419-560-8100 or email: wgrange1815@gmail.com.

Allen Stojkovic serving as a chef in one of the previous years. Courtesy Photo