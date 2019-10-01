Porter seeking another term as Mount Gilead mayor

MOUNT GILEAD — Mike Porter is running for re-election as village mayor.

Below is the news release he issued:

“Shortly after becoming mayor, the financial crash of 2008 happened. The State cut the Local Government Fund in half. Money the village had invested at 5% interest, renewed at .1 percent. This crisis led to less employment tax being collected by the village, making it hard to make ends meet. While all this was going on, we continued to deliver all of our services. We did not lay off any employees, but did not replace any retirees. We have since returned to nearly full staffing.

“Even as we watched our spending carefully, we still planned for the future. With the help of an area family we purchased the ball fields on HPM property. We also purchased acreage next to the soccer fields, bought and removed a house next to the fire station, and at the west point. We worked with the Mt. Gilead Schools to build a new playground and restrooms on Cherry Street, and have more planned for this area.

“With the help of grants, we have done major water, sewer, and storm sewer projects, and refurbished both water towers. We have added a solar array at the waste water treatment plant.

“During the recession, with spending on projects and daily operations, we depleted the surplus of the general fund by over half a million dollars. Through careful stewardship of the village money, we have recently built our general fund back to pre-recession levels.

“We are currently working on a major water line replacement program for the east end of the village, a large storm water program for the south end of the village, and within a short time we will be working on upgrading the water treatment plant.

“I would like your vote for another term to see these important village projects completed, which will prepare us for future growth. Being mayor is about planning for the future, being frugal with funds, working with Council and department leaders to make sure our village is ready for the future.

“You won’t see me on the fire truck or helping on the trash truck for publicity. You will find me in the office addressing the pressing needs of our community, as I have done for the last 12 years.”

PORTER https://www.morrowcountysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/29/2019/10/web1_thumbnail_PorterMayor2b.jpg PORTER