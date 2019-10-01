COUNTRY GUYS AND GALS 4-H NEWS

Country Guys and Gals held its meeting Aug. 11.

We discussed all the final preparations for the fair and finished ideas for the booth etc. We went over all the stands and times we would be working at the fair and made sure we had plenty of people signed up to work them.

We worked Dairy, Pork, Beef, and dunk tank this year.

Our club likes to do a pizza party one day and ice cream party another day each year during the fair.

We had several demonstrations: Logan Bishop on how to take care of your rabbit. Landon Bishop how to pitch a softball. Lyla Bishop on the supplies you need for a mini pony. Morgan Beck on how to oil and softball glove and Claire Butcher on how to make overnight oatmeal.

We had a great fair and are already planning for next year.

We celebrated the end of the year with a end of the year 4-H party at the Beck household. Great job everyone, and we would like to thank all of our buyers who bought any of our animals at the livestock sale.