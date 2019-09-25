Marion Palace Theatre offers October variety

MARION — October offers entertainment seekers plenty to do at the historic Marion Palace Theatre. Five separate live events are scheduled to take place. Main stage events include a Disney junior musical and a tribute to the music of Frankie Valli and the Four Seasons; while the Pavilion will serve as the location for a night of improv comedy, music and wine tasting event, and a family friendly Halloween bash.

• On Oct. 4, 5, and 6 the Palace Cultural Arts Association, along with sponsors Jim and Barb Greetham, present Disney’s “Frozen, Jr.” This beloved musical production brings Elsa, Anna, and the magical land of Arendelle to life onstage. Starring a cast of 75 local children, “Frozen, Jr.” is directed by Kristi Wink. Show times are at 7 p.m. on Friday and Saturday; and 2 p.m. on Sunday. Tickets are $15 Adult; $12 Child.

• Back for a second season of “Improv in the May” is Marion’s own improv troupe, Shovel City Improv. The group will take the Pavilion stage on Saturday, Oct. 12 at 7:30 p.m. These crazy hometown comedians keep audience members laughing with interactive new sketches at each performance. Nothing is scripted, so it becomes a night of hilarious and unpredictable fun. This event is recommended for ages 16 and older. Tickets can be purchased in advance or at the door for $6. Sponsored by Wyandot, Inc.

• Those who enjoy the music of Frankie Valli & The Four Seasons won’t want to miss the throw back concert featuring The Four C Notes on Sunday, Oct. 13 at 2 p.m. These four talented guys accompanied by a 7-piece live band will perform favorite hits including: “Sherry,” “Big Girls Don’t Cry,” “Walk Like a Man,” “Workin’ My Way Back To You,” “Can’t Take My Eyes Off Of You,” “Let’s Hang On,” and more. Ticket prices are $34, $30, $26, $22.

•On Saturday, Oct. 19, it will be a “Grand Night” in the May Pavilion when Matthew Downing and Melinda Meginness fill the space with their beautiful vocal music while playing along on the grand piano. Patrons can complete the experience with a flight of white or red wines and/or a specially prepared cheeseboard for an added cost. The show begins at 7:30 p.m. Tickets are $16 show; $5 flight of 4 wines; $15 cheese/food board. Sponsored by Don and Judy Mount.

• The third annual Family Funday Monster Mash will take place on Saturday, Oct. 26 from 5 to 7 p.m. The family friendly festivities feature party music by DJ Dennis Cametti, line dancing, games, and more. Those in attendance may enter the costume contest for a chance to win a prize. Every child receives a goody bag to take home. Tickets to this affordable Halloween bash are just $12 for a family of 4 and covers all activities previously mentioned. Food items will be available for purchase. Event tickets for additional members are $3. Sponsored by First Federal Bank.

Tickets for all events mentioned above may be purchased in advance at the Palace Theatre Box Office, 276 W. Center St. in downtown Marion or by phone at 740-383-2101 during box office hours. Tickets are also available 24/7 online at www.marionpalace.org.

Those who enjoy the music of Frankie Valli & The Four Seasons won’t want to miss the throw back concert featuring The Four C Notes on Sunday, Oct. 13 at 2 p.m. https://www.morrowcountysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/29/2019/09/web1_4-C-Notes.jpg Those who enjoy the music of Frankie Valli & The Four Seasons won’t want to miss the throw back concert featuring The Four C Notes on Sunday, Oct. 13 at 2 p.m. Courtesy Photo