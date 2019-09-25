Posted on by

COLLEGE NEWS


Area students at Findlay

The University of Findlay recently welcomed new undergraduate and graduate students to campus for fall 2019.

Kylee Bart, of Marengo, is pursuing a degree in animal science. Bart is a graduate of Buckeye Valley High School.

Hanna Bentley, of Mount Gilead, is pursuing a degree in animal science. Bentleyis a graduate of Northmor Local High School.

Kynlee Edwards, of Cardington, is pursuing a degree in business administration. Edwards is a graduate of Cardington-Lincoln High School.

Kaylyn Gimbel, of Galion, is pursuing a degree in exercise science. Gimbel is a graduate of Galion City High School.

Isaac Schnuerer, of Mount Gilead, is pursuing a degree in animal science. Schnuerer is a graduate of Northmor Local High School.

Ronald Williams, of Caledonia, is pursuing a master’s degree in education