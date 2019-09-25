COLLEGE NEWS

Area students at Findlay

The University of Findlay recently welcomed new undergraduate and graduate students to campus for fall 2019.

Kylee Bart, of Marengo, is pursuing a degree in animal science. Bart is a graduate of Buckeye Valley High School.

Hanna Bentley, of Mount Gilead, is pursuing a degree in animal science. Bentleyis a graduate of Northmor Local High School.

Kynlee Edwards, of Cardington, is pursuing a degree in business administration. Edwards is a graduate of Cardington-Lincoln High School.

Kaylyn Gimbel, of Galion, is pursuing a degree in exercise science. Gimbel is a graduate of Galion City High School.

Isaac Schnuerer, of Mount Gilead, is pursuing a degree in animal science. Schnuerer is a graduate of Northmor Local High School.

Ronald Williams, of Caledonia, is pursuing a master’s degree in education