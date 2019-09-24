ECO Center ramps up fall festival

CALEDONIA – The 5th annual ECO Center Fall Festival is scheduled for Oct. 5, 6, 12 and 13. This family-friendly event runs on Saturdays from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sundays from noon to 5 p.m.

Located at 1757 County Road 59, the property boasts a wildflower prairie, 3-acre woods and trail, and an open landscape where you can watch your children run, play, and explore.

“When going, allow the afternoon. It’s hard to take your kids away from the fun,” said Nancy Taylor.

Positioned within the property are mini zip lines, upcycled playground, tube slide, farms animals, an event barn with giant corn box and concession stand, and giant gerbil wheel. To get a unique tour of the grounds, the kids can take a scenic ride on the ECO barrel train and roast marshmallows over the campfires.

You can track down everything on the nature scavenger hunt and turn it in for a fresh bag of popcorn.

A pumpkin patch is available to select your perfect carver and there are various opportunities to snap a photo to remember your visit. New this year is the addition of the Ninja Warrior Obstacles and daily scheduled nature activities provided by naturalist Tyler Bulter.

October is the only month that ECO Center offers public hours. For information contact Emily Ollervides 914-400-8085, email: info@ecocenterohio.com or visit www.ecocenterohio.com.