American Legion Auxiliary Unit 97 meets

Meeting for the first session of the new season, members of Jenkins-Vaughan Auxiliary Unit 97 heard guest speaker Bruce Fissell describe the program to celebrate the 100th anniversary of the dedication of the Morrow County Victory Shaft.

He spoke about the program held Sept. 28. Fissell was introduced by Pat McAvoy.

A note was read from Delisa Goodman thanking the unit for the scholarship she was awarded from the unit last spring. She is studying for a degree in marketing and floral design.

The unit will meet next at 6 p.m. on Oct. 15.