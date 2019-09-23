Kokosing gives to county food pantry

MOUNT GILEAD — Morrow County Food Pantry Board members thanked Kokosing Industrial Project Manager Jason Ballard for the company’s many years of support and giving to the food pantry.

This year Kokosing’s Hap Cremean work project collected $363 and a box full of groceries for the county food pantry. Ballard said his work crew and office staff had a food drive for the pantry and collected monetary donations.

Food Pantry Director Teresa Shipman told Ballard that the donation is coming at a time of need as Christmas season will soon arrive.

“This will all be put to good use,” said Shipman who has volunteered with the Food Pantry since her retirement. Other Directors are Brenda Harden and Russ Merrin with board members John Hinton and Kristy Hardy. All are volunteers.

Shipman said the Food Pantry serves 250 to 350 individuals every month. The numbers go up as winter and the holiday season rolls around. Many are families although some individuals also receive food.

“The number varies from day to day,” Shipman said. “Some days we have one come in other days we will have two or three families and serve eight or nine.”

Harden said that the hours for the Food Pantry are 9 a.m. to noon Monday and Thursday. However, they can give food in an emergency when people come to the Job and Family Service office. The pantry is at Entrance C at the Morrow County Community Services building at 619 W. Marion Road in Mount Gilead.

“Kokosing has supported the Food Pantry many years very generously,” Shipman said. “We really appreciate their ongoing support.”

Kokosing Industrial contributes to the Morrow County Food Pantry. From left: Food Pantry Director Teresa Shipman, Kokosing Project Manager Jason Ballard, Food Pantry Director Brenda Harden and Food Pantry board member Sheriff John Hinton. https://www.morrowcountysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/29/2019/09/web1_IMG_20190919_120504-2.jpg Kokosing Industrial contributes to the Morrow County Food Pantry. From left: Food Pantry Director Teresa Shipman, Kokosing Project Manager Jason Ballard, Food Pantry Director Brenda Harden and Food Pantry board member Sheriff John Hinton. Courtesy Photo