Northmor board approves facilities upgrade

After several years of dialogue regarding the safety, condition, and overall appearance of its outdoor athletic complex, the Northmor Board of Education, Superintendent, and Treasurer are moving forward with the renovation, building, and updating of these facilities.

This announcement came last week from Superintendent Chad A. Redmon.

“These upgrades are possible due to the sound fiscal management by the Northmor administration and BOE. With over 6 million dollars projected in savings at the end of this school year, the BOE has decided to earmark 2.7 million dollars of this money to upgrade the site improvements as detailed on the campus map.”

There will be no new taxes to the Northmor taxpayers to provide funds for these improvements as the money is already in the savings account to pay for the upgrades.

“The BOE has decided rather than pay for the entire project from the savings account the District will enter into a lease purchase agreement for the funds and pay for this project over the next 10 years with the money that is currently in the savings account earmarked for the project to cover the annual installment payments.

“The BOE and District administration feel that these improvements are long overdue and will greatly enhance the campus and educational atmosphere here at Northmor Local School District for many, many years to come. They will provide the latest and most up-to-date facilities for our students, staff, and community.

“Our community deserves the best and we are more than happy to be able to provide this wonderful opportunity with no additional cost to our constituents,” Redmon said.