Reflections: News reports over time

As I noted earlier, I like to read past newspapers and note the evolving or change in news substance and its language through the years. Here are some short examples:

In an 1897 Cardington published paper, the editor does not hesitate to let his feelings be known:

“If a Cardingtonian wants to buy a book he has to go to the drug store for it or send away. Cardington has some credible libraries some that circulate for the public good, and some private ones. However, Cardington has not yet produced a devotee to worship at the shrine of the goddess Pallas Minerva.”

What?

A piece from a 1914 Cardington paper: The end of a wooden coffin, believed to contain the bones of a pioneer or early resident of the community was uncovered when an excavation was being dug for a septic tank at the rear of the former Morrow County Building and Loan Room,, then occupied by the Poorman Shoe Repair Shop and the H.H. Fleming Insurance office.

The box was made of poplar wood and bound with metal strips and contained a few bones. It was found at a depth of six feet. It was presumed that a pioneer was traveling through the wilderness and died and his family buried him there. Route 42 through Cardington, follows the route of the old Indian trail and pioneer coach and wagon trails.

From a 1911 Morrow County Sentinel: The Wieland Monument works in Mt Gilead last week completed a most handsome marble monument to be placed in Glendale Cemetery in Cardngton. A large urn in very prominent relief adorns one end of the huge stone, which is to be erected on the grave of the late W. S. Kreis, a fireman who was killed in an accident on the Big Four.

From September, 1939 Independent: The following neighbors and friends of John Wilson, gathered at his home near South Woodbury and cut his corn. He had recently returned home from an appendix operation: Helping with the cutting were O. K. Faust, Clifford Faust, Arden Landon, Dennis Landon, Sylvester Landon, Ike Tennant, Stanley Green, Clyde Gregory, Scott Underwood, Joe Vaughan, Walter Drake, Darrel Staley, Jim Staley, Clyde Curren, Gerald Gard- ner, William Dillworth, Carl Mosher and Earl Hinderlong.

That same month, one could purchase a ticket at Stone’s Drug Store in Cardington and board a Greyhound bus for Columbus for 90 cents or even get off at Schaaf’s Corner for 10 cents.

September 1959: Cardington Attorney Thomas Ray was named chairman of the Morrow County Democratic Executive Committee; Captain Paul D. Fleming, Jr., 1942 Cardington High School graduate, was assigned to Xavier University in Cincinnati as Assistant Professor of Military Science and Tactics. Marlene Bean, a Cardington native, was employed as a chemistry teacher at Anderson High School, near Cincinnati.

September, 1969: Donald McGinnis of Westfield Township was named to succeed Billy May as a member of the Cardington-Lincoln Board of Education.

https://www.morrowcountysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/29/2019/09/web1_Long-EvelynBW-2.jpg

By Evelyn Long Contributing Columnist

Reach us at mcsnews@aimmediamidwest.com.

Reach us at mcsnews@aimmediamidwest.com.