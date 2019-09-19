ODOT to repave State Route 529

CARDINGTON — Village administrator Danny Wood said the Ohio Department of Transportation will arrive in Cardington on Sept. 23 to begin the process of repaving State Route 529. They will cut out and make repairs first.

Wood told village council at its Sept. 16 meeting that ODOT will pay for the top inch and half of paving but anything deeper will be the village’s responsibility. He said because some of the underlying bricks are sticking up, they will have to be repaired before the paving begins.

Wood said that although all of Morrow County (Route 529) is to be repaved, Cardington will be done before the end of the year because ODOT is aware that the village’s grant will expire Dec. 31, 2019.

Touching on other areas, Wood said the four generators have been tested and passed; CYT has installed their “turn lane” and there are three storm water projects that need attention: two on Union Street and one on South Marion Street.

Wood noted that there was a water plant pre-construction meeting and the contractor will be moving in the first of November.

In other business:

• Deb Fry, village Finance Officer, said the village is reviewed every three years in its Ohio Plan Risk Management and the village passed with flying colors.

• Bills totaling $41,794 were approved for payment and council approved an ordinance authorizing the fiscal officer to appropriate additional funds in the total amount of $100,000 to the General Fund from the Income Tax Fund.

• Following discussion council approved the third and final reading of an ordinance granting the Mid-Ohio Energy Cooperative, Inc. the right to acquire, construct, maintain and operate in the village. The final approval vote on the proposal was denied on a vote of 3-2.

• Fire Chief Gary Goodman said the department has made 165 runs this year. The department had helped at the recent Morrow County Fair. He had attended a pre-construction meeting for the new fire truck and he said it is on schedule to be delivered in May of 2020.

• Mayor Susie Peyton told council there are three candidates for the vacant council seat and they will be invited to the council work session following the council meeting on Oct. 7.